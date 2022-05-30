Rhode Island man identified as driver in Northfield crash on Sunday that injured 8 people, law enforcement said

Ryan O’Farrell, 32, of Westerly, R.I., was arrested on several charges, including seven counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment, the district attorney’s office said. He had two children, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, in the SUV.

A Rhode Island man was identified by law enforcement officials as the person who allegedly drove an SUV while high on drugs in Northfield Sunday, veered into oncoming traffic, and crashed into five motorcycles, seriously injuring eight people , according to a statement from the Northwestern district attorney’s office on Monday.

O’Farrell was also charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

He was held on $250,000 bail and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of 272 Main St. on Routes 5 and 10, according to the statement. O’Farrell was driving an SUV southbound that was “pulling a trailer carrying a motorcycle,” officials said.

He then crossed over the solid yellow double center lane and struck five motorcycles that were heading northbound.

“The motorcyclists were part of a group of nine from a Connecticut motorcycle club that had left Connecticut around 11 a.m. Sunday,” the district attorney’s office said.

Eight people, who were either operating or were passengers on the motorcycles, were seriously injured and taken to area medical centers, according to the statement. Two people were listed in critical condition at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, officials said. Their identities were not released.

Police from Northfield, Gill, and Phillipston responded to the scene with State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, State Police troopers with the collision analysis and reconstruction section, and State Police’s crime scene services section, according to the statement.

The crash is under investigation, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.