Some Mass. state parks close Memorial Day after reaching capacity

As beachgoers and outdoor enthusiasts flock outdoors for Memorial Day, a handful of state parks and beaches have closed after reaching capacity, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation closure and advisory dashboard.
Capacity closures are in effect for Ashland State Park, Cochituate State Park, and Hopkinton State Park, according to the dashboard. Douglas State Forest is closed for the rest of the day, according to the DCR.
As of around 1 p.m., the closure at Cochituate State Park is in effect until 2:02 p.m., according to the DCR. At Hopkinton State Park, the closure is in effect until 3 p.m., and at Ashland State Park the closure is in effect until 4:30 p.m., according to the dashboard.
While the dashboard indicates the Walden Pond State Reservation was closed earlier, according to the Reservation’s Twitter account, the pond already reopened around noon.
“Parking areas and park grounds at Walden Pond State Reservation have re-opened for visitation and recreation,” officials wrote. “Expect limited beach space, parking and additional capacity closures to conserve Walden Pond water quality and healthy ecosystem.”
All of the reopening times are “estimates and subject to change,” the DCR said.
The holiday’s summer like weather and above average temperatures may be what’s drawing more people outdoors. Afternoon highs in Boston are expect to reach 91 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. In a tweet Monday morning, the NWS said to expect “summer warmth” with gradually increasing humidity levels.
“That’s roughly above 20 degrees [of] what would be normal for today,” said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist at the NWS Boston, in a telephone interview Monday. “Our normal high for May 30 is 71 degrees.”
Dry & quiet weather today across southern New England. Summer warmth with humidity levels gradually increasing for #MemorialDay. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/mIOfT0Q2BW— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) May 30, 2022
