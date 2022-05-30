Some Mass. state parks close Memorial Day after reaching capacity

As beachgoers and outdoor enthusiasts flock outdoors for Memorial Day, a handful of state parks and beaches have closed after reaching capacity, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation closure and advisory dashboard.

Capacity closures are in effect for Ashland State Park, Cochituate State Park, and Hopkinton State Park, according to the dashboard. Douglas State Forest is closed for the rest of the day, according to the DCR.

As of around 1 p.m., the closure at Cochituate State Park is in effect until 2:02 p.m., according to the DCR. At Hopkinton State Park, the closure is in effect until 3 p.m., and at Ashland State Park the closure is in effect until 4:30 p.m., according to the dashboard.