Steamship Authority cancels two round trip ferries scheduled for Monday evening

The Steamship Authority cancelled the last two round trips onboard the M/V Governor on Monday evening due to a crew shortage, the ferry service said.

All passengers that were booked on ferries heading from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard were rebooked, according to a tweet from the Steamship Authority’s account. Online booking has also been “temporarily halted” for Monday’s off-island trips, officials said.

For passengers headed from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole, officials said they “should arrive at the terminal no later than 30 minutes prior to their scheduled sailing time unless instructed otherwise by our Reservation Office so they can be accommodated on other trips.”