Steamship Authority cancels two round trip ferries scheduled for Monday evening

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 30, 2022, 9 minutes ago
A ferry boat leaves the docks at Woods Hole in 2021.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Steamship Authority cancelled the last two round trips onboard the M/V Governor on Monday evening due to a crew shortage, the ferry service said.

All passengers that were booked on ferries heading from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard were rebooked, according to a tweet from the Steamship Authority’s account. Online booking has also been “temporarily halted” for Monday’s off-island trips, officials said.

For passengers headed from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole, officials said they “should arrive at the terminal no later than 30 minutes prior to their scheduled sailing time unless instructed otherwise by our Reservation Office so they can be accommodated on other trips.”

“Our terminal personnel are working to move vehicles onto earlier trips to create space for our displaced reservations,” the Steamship Authority said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

