Woman crashes vehicle into Mattapan library, police say

A woman was injured Sunday after her vehicle struck a bus stop and the Mattapan branch of Boston Public library, Boston police said.

The crash was reported at around 10 a.m. at 1350 Blue Hill Ave., said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police, in a telephone interview Monday.

The vehicle struck the bus stop and the library that is behind the stop, Watson said. There is no structural damage to the building, but Watson could not comment on the exact damage.