Maloney vs. Nadler? New York must pick a side

Attempts to broker a peace settlement were made, but Nadler, over a chilled Diet Coke, acknowledged that they were somewhat halfhearted.

A court-ordered redrawing of New York’s congressional district lines had combined the East and West sides of Manhattan into a single district for the first time since World War II, putting Nadler and Democratic colleague Representative Carolyn Maloney, on a potentially disastrous collision course in the Aug. 23 Democratic primary.

NEW YORK — As he sat in the shade of Riverside Park on a sparkling recent weekday morning in Manhattan, Representative Jerry Nadler tried to make sense of how two powerful allies suddenly found themselves at war.

Advertisement

He recalled telling Maloney in a private conversation on the House floor in Washington a few days earlier that he would win, suggesting she run for a neighboring seat.

“She said basically the opposite, and so it was an impasse,” Nadler said, “and we left it at that.”

On an island known for Democratic infighting, Nadler, 74, and Maloney, 76, have managed to coexist more or less peacefully for three decades.

They built parallel political machines and accumulated important committee chairmanships. Along the way, they had become powerful stalwarts — if not political mascots — in their districts: Maloney, a pathbreaking feminist and the widow of an investment banker, represents an East Side district so wealthy it was once christened the silk-stocking district; Nadler, a proudly opinionated old-school progressive, holds down the West Side.

But their long truce came to a shattering end last week when a state court imposed a significant revision on New York’s congressional map. The new lines have roiled Democrats across the state, but perhaps nowhere has the change been more disruptive than Manhattan.

“I’d say it’s sad,” Maloney said in an interview near her Upper East Side home. “It’s sad for the city.”

Advertisement

The primary matchup between Nadler and Maloney may be one of the most bruising political spectacles in living memory, a crosstown clash between two respected party elders in the twilight of their careers. And it will play out in one of the most politically influential pockets of the United States — home to financiers, media titans, and entertainers, and the source of millions of dollars in campaign donations each election cycle.

Yet, neither Nadler nor Maloney has wasted any time working the phones to pressure union leaders, old political allies, and wealthy donors — many of whom the two have shared for years — to pick sides.

Allies of Maloney’s whispered doubts about Nadler’s health. (His aides say his health is good.) Nadler’s associates circulated old news articles about Maloney’s obsession with pandas and suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is officially neutral in the race, really preferred him.

For all their superficial differences, Nadler and Maloney have had broadly similar career arcs.

Both came up through local New York City politics in the 1970s. Nadler was a precocious young lawyer who started a group of self-styled reformers, the West Side Kids, and won a state Assembly seat in 1976. Maloney, a former teacher, was a top legislative aide in Albany before winning a City Council seat in 1982. She was the first City Council member to give birth while in office and the first to introduce legislation giving rights to same-sex couples.

Advertisement

They arrived in Congress within two months of each other in the early 1990s. Nadler inherited his safely Democratic West Side seat when the incumbent died of a heart attack on the eve of the primary. Maloney had to work harder for hers, upsetting a long-serving liberal Republican, Bill Green, to win the East Side seat once held by mayors John Lindsay and Ed Koch.

Nadler and Maloney are among the House’s most progressive members and both lead prestigious committees. Maloney is the chair of the Oversight and Reform Committee, which most recently oversaw an overhaul of the US Postal Service. Nadler leads the Judiciary Committee, a role that earned him national attention during President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

Neither lawmaker grew up in Manhattan. Maloney is from Greensboro, N.C. Nadler, son of a onetime chicken farmer, was mostly raised in Brooklyn. Both have strongly rebuffed pleas to retire.

A third Democrat, Suraj Patel, is also running. His premise is that it is time to give a younger generation a chance to lead. He came within 4 percentage points of beating Maloney in the primary two years ago. (Nadler, by contrast, has not had a close election in nearly 50 years.)

For now, predictions about which candidate will win appear to correlate with proximity to the Hudson and East rivers.

“The West Side votes heavily — that’s to our advantage,” said Gale Brewer, a former Manhattan borough president who now represents the area on the City Council. She added of Nadler, whom she is backing: “He’s got a brain that is frightening.”

Advertisement

Rebecca Seawright, an Assembly member from the Upper East Side supporting Maloney, said the congresswoman has “endless energy” and an innate understanding of women’s priorities that her allies believe will resonate with voters in a year when the US Supreme Court may strike down Roe v. Wade.

“All a person has to do is tell Carolyn Maloney, no, she can’t do it, and she will prove them wrong,” Seawright said.



