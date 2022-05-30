The Uvalde shooting ‘stirred something’ in him - so he gave up his gun

"He looked like my grandson. I mean, they could have been twins. They have the same face," Small said, his voice shaky with emotion. "It just stirred something in me."

But then, the 68-year-old retired high school history teacher saw a photo of one of the young victims of Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a pleasant little town that he'd visited frequently when he coached youth football.

UVALDE, Texas — For years, even as mass shootings swept the country, Richard Small bristled at any talk of tighter gun restrictions, viewing it as nothing more than politically driven finger-pointing that would do little to stop the violence while infringing on his rights as a gun owner.

Advertisement

After the massacre, Small and his wife, Marina, drove nearly 90 minutes from their ranch in Charlotte, a tiny town south of San Antonio, to pay their respects in Uvalde. He stood on the edge of the city's town square where 21 crosses, for the 19 fourth-graders and two teachers killed in the shooting, have become the epicenter of the city's anguish. Somehow tears didn't feel enough.

On Saturday night, Small, a self-described "devout NRA Republican," did what he acknowledges would have been unthinkable days earlier. He unlocked his gun cabinet and pulled out his AR-15, similar to the one used by the gunman in Uvalde. He drove to his local police department and turned it in.

“I’m a gun advocate. I believe in the Second Amendment. But this AR, after what I saw in Uvalde, I’m done with it,” Small said as he turned the rifle over to an officer with the Charlotte Police Department. “I’m sick over it.”

Guns have long been an inextricable part of Texas culture, tightly woven into small towns like Uvalde, a predominantly Latino community of about 16,000 about an hour north of Mexico. Children there are raised to hunt and shoot from a young age, and many residents — including family members of the victims — say they own guns for their own protection. It is an affinity that cuts across the partisan lines that typically define the gun debate in other parts of the country.

Advertisement

But now, as in other communities that have been shattered by gun violence, Uvalde is facing painful questions beyond heartbreak over the dead and growing anger about the police response: about the proliferation of guns and the permissive state laws that allowed the 18-year-old gunman to legally buy the semiautomatic rifle used in the attack.

That unfolding debate has even affected some of the families of victims. Outside a memorial service Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where many of the funerals are scheduled to be held in coming days, a woman whose niece was killed in the attack questioned how a gunman not yet old enough to buy beer in Texas could have purchased two semiautomatic rifles and a massive quantity of ammunition — without raising concern.

She declined to be quoted by name out of respect for her family, which had asked relatives not to speak about "political issues" to the media.

"Why do you even need guns like that?" the woman asked. But, she said, others in her family did not agree with her position, even after Tuesday's massacre.

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed in the attack, called for more restrictive gun laws, including a ban on AR-15 rifles — even as Felix, a deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s office, told ABC News that his position would probably put him at odds with his law enforcement colleagues.

Advertisement

But others were wary of seeing what happened in Uvalde turn into a fight over guns.

As she sat at the memorial for the victims last week, Amanda Flores said she knew all 21 victims of the rampage, but still does not believe that the tragedy should turn into a debate over gun ownership. Flores, 43, said she and her family members own firearms and view them as essential tools to keep their family safe in "a border town."

"With all of the problems we have right now with the immigrants crossing over, you don't know how many fast-speed chases go through here ... we need them for our protection," said Flores, whose grandson was at Robb Elementary when the shooting began but escaped uninjured. "All of them coming in, they are coming in as illegals, they can have guns. And what are we supposed to do? Throw rocks at them?"

Still, Flores said she increasingly believes even hard-core gun owners should be willing to accept some new gun-control measures. “I don’t believe in the young kids having easy access to these guns and not being mentally stable,” Flores said.

That sentiment has not been shared by Texas leaders. At a news conference in Uvalde on Friday, Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, brushed aside the idea of supporting expanded background checks for firearms purchases.

Advertisement

“Look at what happened in the Santa Fe shooting,” Abbott said, referring an attack at a high school south of Houston in 2018 in which eight students and two teachers were slain. “A background check had no relevancy whatsoever because the killer took the gun from his parents. Look at what happened at the [church] shooting in Sutherland Springs; there was a background check that was done. It was done in a flawed way that allowed the killer to get a gun.”

Outside Robb Elementary, where he was trying to catch a glimpse of President Biden on Sunday, Edgar Sanchez said his daughter was a fourth-grader at the school but left early that day, a decision that might have saved her life but has left her traumatized. Sanchez said he hopes Biden pushes for tougher gun-control measures, even if that means giving up his own AR-15.

"Honestly, I have one," Sanchez said, explaining that he had purchased the weapon to keep himself and his family safe. "If they told me the kids would be safer if I got rid of it, I would. ... I've never shot that assault rifle."

Outside Oasis Outback, the sporting goods store where law enforcement officials say the gunman purchased his weapons, customers making their way through a packed parking lot Saturday were reluctant to speak about what had happened in Uvalde and the debate on gun control.

Advertisement

“We shouldn’t be talking about politics at a time like this,” a woman said, as she waved off a reporter.

A week ago, Richard Small admits, he would have said the same thing. A nearly lifelong member of the NRA who has collected guns since he was in his 20s, Small said he has always been a strong supporter of gun rights and still is. But the shooting in Uvalde affected him in a way that the other school massacres like Columbine and Sandy Hook had not, even though he was still teaching when those shootings happened.

"I felt disassociated with it. ... It seemed like those were on planet Mars," Small said. "It's not going to happen here. It's not going to happen here. And then it did."



