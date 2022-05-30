Brookline’s Black students have the right to achieve. Why won’t the schools let us?

To be clear, the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated this discrepancy, but this problem has been well documented.

Members of the Brookline School Committee were “ shocked and horrified ,” but amid hundreds of millions of dollars of spending on new construction, the school committee has produced no tangible measures to address these disparities. They have effectively swept it under the rug.

In October, the Brookline Tab reported that 68 percent of white students in Brookline met expectations on the math MCAS last year. The number for Black students? Seventeen percent.

About 49 percent of students in Brookline identify as non-white, 6.4 percent of whom identify as Black. But in 2011, the MCAS math achievement gap between Black and white students was 40 percentage points, and by 2016, that gap was 43 percentage points.

Though MCAS scores, on their own, cannot measure the success of a school district, enrollment rates in high-level classes are another indicator of the ways in which the Brookline public school system privileges some students over others.

In 2018, a study showed that white students at Brookline High School are 3.8 times more likely to take an AP class than Black students. Brookline has a policy of recommending rising ninth-graders for class levels. In 2017, a study found a 0 percent recommendation rate for advanced or AP math classes for Black students, versus a 20 percent rate for white students, and 35 percent for Asian American students. In tracked subjects, like math, there is no way to diversify high-level classes when Black students aren’t even making it into the classroom.

These statistics do not signify that Brookline’s Black students have a lower capacity for achievement. I know because I am one of them. Structural racism perpetuates, creates, and exacerbates disparity. My experience bears this out.

I was a high-achieving math student in middle school, with straight A’s, and in the gifted-and-talented math program. Yet when it came to planning for high school math courses, a teacher pulled me aside and noted, “You could take advanced math if you want, but expect to get B’s or C’s.” I was confused. This was not the response most of my peers received. Black people have often been deterred from STEM and led to believe that Blackness is an inherent ailment to intelligence, so such messages from educators, compounded over time, reinforce the insecurities Black youth have grown up internalizing.

As a student, I have been asked to speak on student panels for staff diversity training and given multiple speeches about my identity as a Black woman and dealing with racism in schools, directed at me by peers and teachers, and in life. I was led to believe at a young age that such sharing of my most vulnerable experiences with racism would help bring about the changes I needed, but that couldn’t have been further from reality. Black students are now expected to identify problems, but when we do, we are met with empty assurances and impassioned reflections about how “sad” it is — only to have nothing change. In seventh grade, a fellow Black student gave a speech about how it bothered her that she and I were regularly confused by teachers. Immediately after, someone called me by her name.

School administrators often wring their hands at the seemingly entrenched nature of the problem, but the issue isn’t that the problem is entrenched. It’s that the district hasn’t summoned the will to fix it. Brookline has an enormous wealth of research about its achievement gap. In fact, when I presented statistics on the district’s racial achievement gap and a list of research-backed solutions, School Committee member Susan Ditcoff said, “These aren’t things that we haven’t heard before” — yet the school district has pursued none of the offered solutions.

It’s not that I doubt the intentions of my teachers and administrators, but good intentions don’t always equate to meaningful action. As I come to the end of my time at Brookline High School, it’s become clear to me that the Brookline School Committee will not confront these issues until they are forced to. Brookline has a track record of sweeping racism under the rug — from all too frequent mishandlings of n-word scandals to the quick turnover of Black administrators, it is clear that Brookline will hide behind its reputation as a progressive enclave as long as we allow it to.

The Brookline School Committee should immediately submit to an audit from an external source and draft a comprehensive, transparent, and easily-accessible action plan, with the input of experienced consultants and Black people. All students, especially students of color, deserve no less.

Azavia Barsky-Elnour is a graduating senior at Brookline High School.