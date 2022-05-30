Hold large corporations accountable for exposing the public to ‘forever chemicals’

In March 2016, I learned the water we drink, cook with, shower in, and give our pets was contaminated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” bioaccumulate or build up in the body and don’t easily break down. They are associated with several cancers , thyroid conditions, neurological disorders, and more. At first, I was shocked, I couldn’t believe it. But this was just the beginning of what would become the largest environmental contamination investigation in the state’s history.

I moved to Merrimack, N.H., from Massachusetts in 1985. My husband and I wanted to raise our children in what we believed was a beautiful and safe environment. During our Fourth of July parades, the water department would give out water bottles with a label that read “Best Tasting Water in NH!” We thought we were getting fresh, natural, clean water.

Advertisement

What Merrimack citizens hadn’t known is that Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, a nearby Teflon manufacturing plant, operated daily for decades emitting PFAS into the air and dumping waste into nearby waterways. Testing showed residents’ blood contained the chemicals at two times the national average. Compared to a national average, Merrimack residents were at a significantly higher risk for experiencing various cancers affecting the bladder, esophagus, and thyroid.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

I knew something had to change and, as a career social worker, I put my skills to use organizing the community. But when I tried to engage our local government in constructive dialogue, I was met with denial, diversion, and disbelief. State officials took the side of the corporate polluters, dismissed health risks, and worse, claimed the water was “safe.”

States and municipalities rely on the federal government for guidance on water safety, but that guidance never materialized. Ultimately, both public water users and thousands of private well owners had to educate themselves about this toxic chemical class and figure out how to protect themselves and their families.

Advertisement

I threw myself into learning as much as I could about PFAS and policy and cofounded the Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water. We needed testing and remediation, and we explored every possible avenue. After years, the best solution the state could offer to begin remediation was to borrow money from a fund set aside for environmental settlements and permanently increase our water bills. As bad as the deal was, 93 percent of Merrimack citizens voted to pay to fix a problem we never caused.

In 2019, New Hampshire’s federal delegation garnered bipartisan support for a PFAS Action bill. It could have passed the Senate, had it not sat on then-Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s desk. Without a single discussion, he killed the bill while our exposure continued, and Saint-Gobain didn’t lose a single day of production.

Without a federal solution, the state argued that every solution to address community needs was too costly. Then President Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and that argument evaporated. Unlike prior years, when state officials would hold federal funding hostage and loan it out to communities, this infrastructure bill includes grants earmarked specifically for communities like Merrimack.

The federal infrastructure bill dedicates $55 billion to updating our nation’s water infrastructure, including $10 billion for PFAS remediation sites across the country. Our federal delegation worked with us to ensure this money goes directly toward our community and will reimburse citizens for the money we spent to access safe, clean water.

Advertisement

Six years after learning of this problem, we finally have some hope. But PFAS contamination of public drinking water won’t disappear until our state and federal governments hold large corporations accountable for profiting from the harm they inflict on communities like mine. What happened in Merrimack is already happening in communities across the country, many of which won’t know of their exposure until it’s too late. Without holding corporate polluters accountable, taxpayers will continue to pay the price for problems they did not cause.

Laurene Allen is a clinical social worker and the leader of Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water.