Honoring their sacrifice by caring for the living

Caring for those who served and did come home — with wounds visible and invisible — caring for other veterans at the end of their days, repaying the debt this community owes to all who wore the uniform, well, that’s not always so easy.

Remembering those sacrifices is always the right thing to do. But it is also the easy thing to do.

The sea of flags has returned to Boston Common — each one a reminder of the Massachusetts men and women who lost their lives in the service of their country. Parades have resumed in many communities to mark the day set aside for honoring the nation’s war dead.

That, too, requires remembering but also acting, committing energy and resources to the ongoing care and treatment of veterans in ways big and small.

On this Memorial Day, as their families still grieve the loss of veterans who died needlessly during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak while residents of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, a bill to reform the governance of that home, to help assure such a tragedy will never happen again, remains stuck in legislative limbo.

On this Memorial Day veterans who get care and services at the Northampton VA Medical Center that serves Central and Western Massachusetts are now worried they may have to travel two hours to access services if the facility is closed, as federal officials have proposed.

But on this Memorial Day in one small but meaningful gesture, the Massachusetts Senate approved a measure that would make LGBTQ veterans discharged during the 17 years of the military’s now-repealed “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy eligible for the first time for a host of state veterans benefits, like tuition waivers at state universities. Vets discharged because of the policy became eligible for federal benefits under new guidance issued by the VA this fall.

Of course, the state policy wouldn’t become effective unless and until the House goes along with the policy amendment to the state budget bill.

That gets back to the ongoing inter-branch controversy over how to reform governance of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Competing versions of those reforms have been in conference committee since March 21. Since then, yet another report on the COVID-related deaths of 76 veterans at the home was issued, this one by state Inspector General Glenn Cunha. Cunha concluded that Governor Charlie Baker, state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, and the home’s board of trustees failed to follow the law that outlined how the Holyoke superintendent should be hired.

The Senate version of the bill closely follows recommendations by a special legislative commission that investigated the Holyoke tragedy, and similar ones issued by Cunha, creating a cabinet-level secretary for veterans affairs with the power to hire and fire the superintendent at Holyoke. Both the Senate and the House bills would require that the superintendent be a licensed nursing home administrator, but the House version muddies what should be a clear chain of command in the hiring process.

The broader point is that inaction on Beacon Hill shouldn’t be an option.

At the federal level, the fight goes on to preserve existing veterans services in the wake of proposed federal closures. Most members of the state’s congressional delegation are fighting to keep open the nearly 100-year-old Northampton facility serving some 21,000 veterans, which, according to US Representative Jim McGovern recently completed a $108.4 million renovation with plans in place for another $93 million investment. If the facility is closed, vets will have to travel to West Haven, Conn., for nursing home care or rehabilitation programs and to Springfield or Eastern Massachusetts for outpatient and mental health services.

The VA closure plan is still subject to public hearings and the final recommendation by the congressional Asset and Infrastructure Review Committee before a final presidential sign-off early next year. Meanwhile, Massachusetts vets are faced with the added burden of stress and uncertainty that such closure plans invariably bring. That’s hardly a way to honor their service.

Yes, today’s events — the placing of flags on the graves at veterans cemeteries, the parades of those who did return home in memory of those who did not — all speak to the importance of honoring such sacrifices. But the nation’s debt is far larger than that — and it can only be repaid by continuing to care for and about those who have returned to live among us.

