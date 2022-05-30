Patents are only as good as the laws and rules intended to enforce them

There is no doubt that American entrepreneurs and inventors, who for generations have been the envy of the world, are up for the challenge of keeping America ahead on the global stage, but they can’t do it alone. They need a solid foundation that fosters innovation, encourages growth, and positions them to outperform foreign competitors.

Recent months have offered a harsh reminder that America cannot rely on stability overseas for our own domestic prosperity. From Russia’s aggression in Ukraine to supply chain issues that have caused higher prices and empty shelves at home, our economy has felt the impact of international disruptions. That’s why the United States must take steps to ensure we remain competitive around the world and continue outpacing adversaries like China, which are working to weaken our economic and technological leadership.

Patents have always been a key element of our innovation economy. They protect inventors and incentivize them to develop cutting-edge new products and technologies that improve our quality of life and grow our economy. Unfortunately, patents themselves are only as good as the laws and rules in place to enforce them.

For years, rules within our patent system have hindered our economy, imposed massive costs on our innovative businesses and entrepreneurs, and led to inefficiencies in our courts and federal agencies. Worse, harmful rules have created an opportunity for bad actors, foreign and domestic, to abuse our patent system at the expense of legitimate businesses and inventors. Thanks to new leadership at the US Patent and Trademark Office, there is now an opportunity to reverse damaging administrative rules and immediately improve the global standing of American innovators.

Congress passed bipartisan legislation just over a decade ago that substantially improved our patent system. One positive change was the creation of an expert, transparent review at the USPTO to give innovators an opportunity to protect themselves from bad actors who were abusing the patent system. These bad actors, commonly referred to as patent trolls, used patents as weapons to extort American businesses, and their victims included neighborhood small businesses and major high-tech manufacturers alike. Patent trolls were backed by investors — including foreign-controlled hedge funds and other financiers — and purchased low-quality patents that they never intend to use to build anything. Instead, they weaponized the patents to extort billions every year from productive American businesses.

However, the previous USPTO director’s unilateral imposition of what is known as the NHK-Fintiv rule essentially nullified this important check and has allowed patent trolls to increase their attacks in recent years. Fintiv prevents innovators from accessing expert patent review at the USPTO if there is related litigation already in process. In other words, if patent trolls are able to get patent infringement litigation started quickly, then their targets have no choice but to pay them a settlement or enter into a long and costly legal battle. This rule flies in the face of the congressional consensus from a decade ago and once again gives patent trolls a huge advantage over their targets.

Abusive patent litigation is particularly relevant for cutting-edge technologies like 5G and advanced semiconductors. In industries where each component of a new technology relies on many different patents, there are more opportunities for patent trolls to purchase and assert a low-quality patent targeting one aspect of a product. Recently, White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese raised concerns that the threat of patent litigation is slowing 5G deployment and imposing significant costs. We cannot allow issues in the US patent system that will have widespread damaging implications across critical industries like education, health care, and defense.

American leadership on emerging technologies is critical for our economic prosperity and national security. Maintaining the status quo in our patent system puts American innovators at a disadvantage to their international competitors — imposing huge financial costs, absorbing their time and human resources, and stunting or delaying their growth.

The USPTO, under the new leadership of director Kathi Vidal, must act now to repeal the Fintiv rule and level the playing field so that American innovators can continue to develop the technologies that keep the United States a step ahead of our global adversaries.

Scott Brown is chair of The Competitiveness Coalition. He served as a US senator from Massachusetts from 2010 to 2013 and was ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in the Trump administration.