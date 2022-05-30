Women must know their ‘options,’ abortion foe says. So much to parse here.

I know women who have reflected on those options, or choices, and have chosen to have an abortion, just as I know women who have reflected on those options, or choices, and chosen to carry their pregnancy to term and either raised the child on their own or provided alternative care for the child, such as adoption.

In Laura Krantz’s front-page report “On campuses, abortion foes feel hope” (May 20), antiabortion activist Katelyn Regan, a junior at the University of New Hampshire, says that “it’s extremely important for women to know that they have options” concerning their pregnancies. However, that is exactly what Regan opposes: a woman’s right to choose.

Yes, indeed — a choice: to carry a pregnancy to term, or not to

A woman’s decision to have an abortion should be a personal health decision between a woman and her doctor, with the woman choosing the outcome. It is a private health issue, and it does not affect the health and lives of other people. I would add that being prochoice is different from being proabortion. Those who believe that women should have options, or choices, concerning their pregnancies, like Regan, should acknowledge the full range of those options and support a woman’s right to choose.

Bill Chaisson

North Grafton





Have antiabortion student activists really considered all the issues here?

Laura Krantz’s article ends with the statement by one of the antiabortion student activists that the prospect of the end of Roe v. Wade is “really encouraging and exciting.” What is lacking in this piece is more context. Where do these campus antiabortion activists stand on a woman’s rights vs. a state’s right to possess and control a woman’s body? Is a woman more of a slave of society than a free citizen?

Do they prefer birth at any cost, no matter the quality of life after birth? Have they considered, and examined in detail, the data surrounding the mental, physical, emotional, and economic costs to childbearing women of an unexpected, unplanned, unwanted pregnancy?

There are also important quality-of-life costs that the yet-to-be-born child will bear. The unborn child did not ask to be created. The unborn child is not allowed to choose between good, stable parenting and abusive parenting or neglectful parenting or abandonment.

There are many, more pressing social problems that would benefit from the energy of these young women.

Toni Molinski

Gloucester





Help with resources is admirable, but then what?

Katelyn Regan, president of UNH Students for Life, says, “Now, more than ever, it’s extremely important for women to know that they have options.” Poor choice of words.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the only option many women will have is to continue with a pregnancy that may compromise their health, their economic security, and the life goals that every living person has the right to realize.

Regan may be committed to helping to provide pregnant students with resources such as child care, housing, and meal plans while the young woman is still at UNH, but who is going to provide this kind of support after the mother either graduates or has to drop out because she is unable to pursue a degree while caring for a new baby at the same time?

Lisa Kimball

Watertown





The counter to ‘my body, my choice’: ‘It’s not your body’

Katelyn Regan used to think the phrase “my body, my choice” sounded logical, until she began to learn more about abortion. “It’s not your body,” she says now, “there is a body within your body.”

That’s really the crux of the issue, isn’t it.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito could have saved himself a great deal of writing if he’d just used Regan’s words — “It’s not your body” — as a summary of the court’s apparent position.

Janice Locke

Concord





Opponents overlook the experience of millions who live with oppression

The statement ”Now, more than ever, it’s extremely important for women to know that they have options” carries the assumption that people seeking abortions are simply uneducated. Such a statement is a symptom both of white privilege and of ignorance of the lived experiences of millions of Americans who experience poverty, racism, and other factors of oppression.

Forced birth is not a way to “help” people. It is a way — to give just one example — to continue to see maternal death rates three times higher in the United States in Black women than in white women.

Susan Ferrari

Milton