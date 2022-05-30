Meteor shower late Monday night? NASA says, ‘Maybe, maybe not’

On Monday night and into the early hours of Tuesday, the Earth will pass through “the debris trails of a broken comet called 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3,” according to NASA . The comet was discovered by German observers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann in 1930 and wasn’t seen again until 1970, according to NASA.

Experts say chances are rather slim, though, that the shower will actually be visible. But if it is, it’s something you won’t want to miss.

Stargazers may be in for a treat Monday night, as scientists are predicting a possible meteor shower that may be visible throughout North America.

The comet broke into large fragments in 1995 and, depending on the speed of those fragments, the debris might be visible to observers on the East Coast with a peak time of about 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to NASA.

Of course, the best chance of viewing the meteor storm, if it comes to fruition, will be from areas devoid of light pollution.

“This is going to be an all or nothing event,” Bill Cooke, head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., said in a NASA blog post earlier this month. “If the debris from SW3 was traveling more than 220 miles per hour when it separated from the comet, we might see a nice meteor shower. If the debris had slower ejection speeds, then nothing will make it to Earth and there will be no meteors from this comet.”

If the meteor shower never appears, it should still be a pleasant night to be outside looking at the sky, which will be especially dark with a new moon and no moonlight. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s Monday night into Tuesday in the Boston area with mostly clear skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society wrote in a post on the society’s website last week that predictions of “brilliant comets and strong meteor outbursts” are common but rarely turn out to be so dazzling.

“This event may also be wishful thinking, giving those who publicize it another black eye,” he wrote. “But we believe that this event has a chance of being something spectacular and that we would be remiss by not publicizing it.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.