Alex Cora, a former rookie coach in the finals, offers Celtics’ Ime Udoka some advice

The two sides will cross paths. The Red Sox have a three-game set with the Athletics which begins Friday in Oakland. Just across the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, the Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday.

Cora’s last text to the pair came after the Celtics defeated the Miami Heat on Sunday to advance to the NBA Finals: “See you Thursday in San Francisco.”

Manager Alex Cora has a text chain going with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and head coach Ime Udoka .

Cora and Udoka have some similarities. Both coach in a market that craves sports arguably more than any in the country. Both are shrewd in their game planning, and both have a knack for being a player’s coach while also not afraid to call players out when need be.

Advertisement

They also share the experience of being first-year leaders who got their teams to the cusp of a championship, with Cora’s group winning it. If there’s any advice that Cora would relay to Udoka, it would be to enjoy the moment.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’m not saying I didn’t enjoy [the 2018 World Series run], because I did,” Cora said before the Sox’ series finale with the Orioles, “but you miss a few things going through the grind. That’s part of it. But what the [Celtics] did is amazing. The job is not done and they know it.”

Cora praised Udoka’s ability to block out the noise, particularly in December when the Celtics ended the month two games under .500 (17-19).

“You just gotta be patient and trust the process,” Cora added. “And they did that, and they got better. There are a lot of veterans on that team that kind of helped him in the locker room, and you see the results.”

Advertisement

Cora said he was a Los Angeles Lakers fan, and in fact remembered rooting against the Celtics during the 2008 Finals when former Red Sox starter Josh Beckett rented out a suite for one of the games.

Now, though, Cora roots for the home team.

“I enjoy going to the games,” Cora said. “My family does, too. We live in Caguas, but we belong here.”

Bobby Dalbec heating up?

For now, Franchy Cordero is the starting first baseman. Cordero entered Monday batting .282/.346/.479, with an .825 OPS and two homers in 81 plate appearances. But Bobby Dalbec might be heating up.

In Dalbec’s last four games, he’s 5 for 15 (.333) with two homers. Some of it might be Cordero’s play, Cora said, adding to the fuel for Dalbec. Competition is always good. But Dalbec is more on time with his swing.

“[He’s been] controlling the strike zone and being on time,” Cora said. “You can see it in how he’s taking pitches.”

Cora said it started during the last game in Chicago against the White Sox. The coaching staff told Dalbec to exaggerate being early in his swing because he was so behind on the fastball. Dalbec pulled two pitches into the third-base dugout before hitting a single the other way.

Being early on those two foul balls allowed Dalbec to understand just how late he actually was.

“You see the results,” Cora said.

Matt Strahm heads to COVID-IL

The Red Sox placed reliever Matt Strahm on the COVID-related injured list and recalled Hirokazu Sawamura from Triple A Worcester. Strahm has been one of the Sox’ more effective relievers this year, posting a 3.68 ERA in 14⅔ innings . . . Chris Sale (rib cage fracture, followed by non-medical/baseball related setback) is still scheduled to throw three bullpens this week. After, the team could possibly send Sale out on a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.