Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

Jeff Gladney , a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent. “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said. The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died. The Dallas County sheriff’s department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash. Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” agent Brian Overstreet said.

Anthony DeMaio scored four first-half goals for his fifth hat trick in his last six games, Logan McNaney made 17 saves to be named the NCAA Tournament’s most outstanding player, and top-seeded Maryland completed a perfect season by holding off Cornell 9-7 to win the men’s lacrosse title. Maryland (18-0) set an NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss, becoming the first undefeated team since Virginia in 2006. The Terps are 33-1 in the last two seasons, with the lone loss coming in the 2021 championship against the Cavaliers. “All I wanted to do was see these kids not crying this year,” Maryland coach John Tillman said. “Last year to see the tears, I feel so bad for guys like Nick Grill or Jared Bernhardt and the all the seniors last year that didn’t get this chance. Our guys were focused all year long and I give them a lot of credit.” It’s Maryland’s fourth title in program history. Logan Wisnauskas had two goals and two assists to become the first Terp to record 100 points in a single season, breaking Bernhardt’s record of 99 last season.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum joining ESPN as an NBA analyst

New Orleans guard and NBA Players Association president CJ McCollum has added another title to his busy schedule — NBA analyst for ESPN. The network announced that they have signed the Pelicans star to a multi-platform deal. He will make his ESPN debut on Thursday during “NBA Finals: Celebrating 75″, which will be ESPN2′s alternate presentation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. McCollum graduated from Lehigh University with a journalism degree and has made past appearances on ESPN as an analyst. McCollum was traded from Portland to New Orleans near the February trade deadline. He averaged 24.3 points once he joined the Pelicans and helped them make the playoffs. McCollum is part of an increasing number of players who are year-around analysts while still playing. Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike has been working for ESPN since 2018, including a stint hosting an afternoon radio show. Golden State’s Draymond Green signed a multi-platform deal with Turner Sports in January.

SOCCER

Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is ‘over’

Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation,” said Lewandowski, whose contract with the Bavarian club runs for another season. His comments over what took place in recent months may have referred to contrasting claims about a contract extension offer from Bayern. The club said Lewandowski rejected its offer, while his agent, Pini Zahavi, said no offer was ever made. Lewandowski added: “I am aware the transfer will be the best solution for both parties. I believe that Bayern will not stop me (forcibly) just because it has the opportunity.” Lewandowski scored 312 goals in 384 Bundesliga games for Bayern and former club Borussia Dortmund. He hit 35 goals in 34 appearances last season to become the Bundesliga’s leading scorer for the fifth season in a row, and the seventh time overall. He broke the old record for Bundesliga goals in a season with 41 last year.