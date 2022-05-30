Game 49: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox put on a a fireworks show on a gorgeous day at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, routing the Orioles 12-2 behind a five-home run, 15-hit barrage. On Monday, the Sox will look to take the five-game series after splitting the first four games of the weekend.
A victory on Monday would also put the Red Sox one game short of a .500 record, and next up is two games at Fenway Park against the Cincinnati Reds, who have the worst record in baseball at 16-31 and are 7-9 on the road.
Rich Hill is Boston’s starting pitcher Monday. Hill went five innings in a loss to the White Sox in his last outing. He’ll be opposed by Tyler Wells, who has faced the Yankees three times this season but will be seeing the Sox for the first time.
Lineups
ORIOLES (20-29): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tyler Wells (1-4, 4.30 ERA)
RED SOX (23-25): TBA
Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (1-2, 3.86 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Hill: Robinson Chirinos 0-1, Austin Hays 1-7, Trey Mancini 1-5, Jorge Mateo 0-1, Ryan McKenna 1-2, Ryan Mountcastle 0-5, Cedric Mullins 2-7, Rougned Odor 0-4, Chris Owings 4-14, Anthony Santander 0-2, Ramón Urías 0-1
Red Sox vs. Wells: Christian Arroyo 0-1, Xander Bogaerts 1-3, Franchy Cordero 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-4, Rafael Devers 0-1, Kiké Hernández 1-2, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Alex Verdugo 0-4, Christian Vázquez 1-4
Stat of the day: Here’s a good one via the Globe’s Peter Abraham in today’s game report: The Sox were 10-19 through May 8 and had averaged 3.27 runs with a .621 OPS. They have since won 13 of 19 and averaged 7.32 runs with a .917 OPS.
Notes: The Red Sox are 12-12 at home this season, and can even the season series with the Orioles with a win on Monday. The Orioles lead, 4-3, entering Monday’s finale ... The Red Sox are third in team on-base percentage in the AL at .320 ... Rafael Devers has 11 home runs, 10 walks, and 26 RBI while hitting .345 for the Red Sox ... Christian Vazquez is 16-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games ... The Red Sox: 7-3 with a .332 batting average in their last 10 games, and have outscored opponents by 35 runs in that span ... The Red Sox have Thursday off and then travel to the West Coast for a three-city tour beginning with a three-game weekend set vs. Oakland. The road trip also includes Los Angeles and Seattle.
