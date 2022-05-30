Game 49: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox put on a a fireworks show on a gorgeous day at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, routing the Orioles 12-2 behind a five-home run, 15-hit barrage. On Monday, the Sox will look to take the five-game series after splitting the first four games of the weekend.

A victory on Monday would also put the Red Sox one game short of a .500 record, and next up is two games at Fenway Park against the Cincinnati Reds, who have the worst record in baseball at 16-31 and are 7-9 on the road.

Rich Hill is Boston’s starting pitcher Monday. Hill went five innings in a loss to the White Sox in his last outing. He’ll be opposed by Tyler Wells, who has faced the Yankees three times this season but will be seeing the Sox for the first time.