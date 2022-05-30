Jimmy Butler nearly carried the Heat to the NBA Finals, but can’t deny it: Celtics ‘deserve the win’

Jimmy Butler almost single handedly kept the Heat afloat in Game 7, playing all 48 minutes and scoring 35 points in another Herculean effort. But with a chance to give the Heat their first lead of the night, Butler missed a pull-up 3-point attempt in transition with 16.6 seconds left and Celtics were able to hold on.

“My thought process was go for the win, which I did,” Butler said. “Missed a shot. But I’m taking that shot. My teammates liked the shot that I took. So I’m living with it.”

Butler, coming off a 47-point effort in 46 minutes in Game 6 and playing through a nagging knee injury, was asked to reflect on his series.