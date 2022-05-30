North Reading boys, Weston girls pull out all the stops to win Division 5 track titles

The 4x400 group took second and Nadeau won the two mile, the only event at the Division 5 track and field championship in which North Reading got the full 10 points, but contributions across the board were enough to secure first place at Weston High with 55 points, besting Dover-Sherborn (54 points), Austin Prep (51), and Old Rochester (49), each of which had a chance to come out on top.

WESTON — North Reading senior Aidan Nadeau crossed the finish line of the 4x400 relay not knowing where his team would stand. The next thing he knew, coach Ryan Spinney was embracing him, saying “Come and hug me. We just won the state title.”

“It was pretty nerve-racking,” Nadeau said. “We knew it was going to be a battle. I was just talking to myself, ‘The last four years led to this point, to me getting this baton.’ We knew going in, if we had enough heart we could take it.”

Senior Alex Carpenter added 8 points with a 14 feet, 6 inches in pole vault. In his 16th year of coaching, Spinney was emotional after the boys’ first state title.

Quabbin’s Geneva Herzig competes in the shot put during Day 2 of MIAA Division 5 Track & Field championships at Weston High. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs that these boys were really a big part, at least for me personally, a real special part of my life and my school year and my day,” Spinney said. “They’re an extended part of my family. To have them be able to celebrate this is pretty awesome. I’m pretty humbled and overwhelmed at the same time.”

The Weston girls won at home with a team record 102 points. They didn’t need points out of the 4x400 relay, but they won in 3:58.47, achieving a team goal of breaking four minutes and recording the best time in the state.

“It’s really special,” said senior Julie Hohenberg, who anchored the 4x400, and won the 800-meter and the mile. “I was talking to my other senior teammate right before the race and we were talking about how this was our last lap on the Weston track ever, and we just have to put our heart into it. That’s definitely what pushed us to win.”

Weston’s Julia Hohenberg finishes the girls' one-mile run during Day 2 action at the MIAA Division 5 Track & Field championships at Weston High. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The trio of Hohenberg, freshman Alessandra Gavris, and junior Olivia Jackson combined for 46 points in the 800, mile, and 2-mile.

“I’m really happy to be out with my team,” Gavris said. “It was great to win. It was really special to have my teammate Olivia behind me and us all together on the track. Hard work pays off.”

Coach John Monz can’t remember the last time the girls’ track team won states, and he’s been coaching at the school for 44 years.

“They like each other a lot, they really enjoy being with each other,” he said. “They work hard on relays because they know they’re running for each other and not just themselves.

“I’m really happy for them, it’s something they’ll always remember.”

▪ Bishop Stang junior Jacob Cookinham launched the shot put 65-11 for the best mark in the state on his last throw.

“It’s a lot of consistency, every day, a lot of hard work, a lot of years and years of dedication, blood, sweat and tears go into my training,” he said. “Just lots of dedication to it, hours watching film, training technique, lifting, throwing.”

Cookinham said he’s had type 1 diabetes for 10 years, but has the ability to stay calm and confident.

“I have that knowledge that not every day is going to be the best day,” he said. “When I do have my good days, it’s very exciting, and it leads to far throws and those throws lead to championships.”

Bishop Stang junior Jacob Cookinham heaved the shot a state-best 65 feet, 11 inches at the Division 5 championship in Weston. AJ Traub

BOYS

at Weston

100m — 1. Connor Gilmore, Medway, 0:11.22; 2. Patrick Morin, Sandwich, 0:11.35; 3. Yanni Kakouris, Pentucket, 0:11.42.

110m hurdles — 1. Josh Mateo, Blackstone Valley, 0:15.84; 2. Duante Ambersley, Dennis-Yarmouth, 0:16.02; 3. Sawyer Garrett, Dover-Sherborn, 0:16.19.

200m — 1. Colby Gross, Old Rochester, 0:22.89; 2. John Morgan, Randolph, 0:22.93; 3. Tristian Millar, Austin Prep, 0:23.06.

400m — 1. Tristian Millar, Austin Prep, 0:49.55; 2. Colby Gross, Old Rochester, 0:50.13; 3. Spencer Beane, North Reading, 0:50.88.

400m hurdles — 1. Steven Marchionni, Hopedale, 0:57.2; 2. Michael Neitlich, Middleborough, 0:57.21; 3. Jackson Gagnier, Apponequet, 0:59.86.

800m — 1. Jonathan Norton, Martha’s Vineyard, 1:58.05; 2. Colby Medeiros, Austin Prep, 1:58.8; 3. Daniel da Silva, Martha’s Vineyard, 1:59.32.

Mile — 1. Zach Utz, Martha’s Vineyard, 4:23.23; 2. Carsen Valenta, Weston, 4:31.22; 3. Murray Copps, Old Rochester, 4:31.75.

2-mile — 1. Aidan Nadeau, North Reading, 9:52.24; 2. Connor Reidy, Norwell, 9:52.97; 3. Cameron Thompson, Dover-Sherborn, 9:52.37.

4 x 100 — 1. Randolph, 0:43; 2. Pentucket, 0:43.83; 3. Weston, 0:44.22.

4 x 400 — 1. Austin Prep, 3:27.39; 2. North Reading, 3:30.95; 3. Old Rochester, 3:32.1.

4 x 800 — 1. Martha’s Vineyard, 8:15.96; 2. Austin Prep, 8:29.62; 3. Dover-Sherborn, 8:31.69.

High jump — 1. Michel Mondesir, East Bridgewater, 6 feet 0 inches; 2. Alexander Bishop, Pentucket, 6-0; 3. Vincenzo Videtta, Swampscott, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Joey Do, Swampscott, 22 feet 4.5 inches; 2. Nathan Donahue, Middleborough, 22-2.75; 3. Gardy Augustin, Randolph, 22-1.

Pole vault — 1. Sawyer Garrett, Dover-Sherborn, 14 feet 6 inches; 2. Alexander Carpenter, North Reading, 14-6; 3. Grant Berry, Weston, 12-6; 3. Field Kasrel, Weston, 12-6.

Triple jump — 1. Joey Do, Swampscott, 43 feet 5 inches; 2. Joe Cucciniello, Lynnfield, 43-3.5; 3. Bolu Sotonwa, Middleborough, 43-1.5.

Shot put — 1. Jacob Cookinham, Bishop Stang, 65 feet 11 inches; 2. Kerin Coscia, Pittsfield, 52-6; 3. Owen Faulha, Quabbin, 49-0.25.

Discus — 1. Jacob Cookinham, Bishop Stang, 153 feet 5 inches; 2. Kerin Coscia, Pittsfield, 153-2; 3. Casey O’Connor, North Reading, 137-3.

Javelin — 1. Logan Miller, Apponequet, 182 feet 4 inches; 2. Owen Faulha, Quabbin, 181-9; 3. Garrett Arden, North Reading, 169-3.

Pentathlon — 1. Alexander Bishop, Pentucket, 3041 points; 2. Sam Hunt, Belchertown, 2634; 3. Andrew Twarog, Quabbin, 2484.

Team results — 1. North Reading, 55; 2. Dover-Sherborn, 54; 3. Austin Prep, 51; 4. Old Rochester, 49; 5. Weston, 42.5.

GIRLS

at Weston

100m — 1. Jillian Strynar, Norton, 0:12.65; 2. Siena Salyer, Groton-Dunstable, 0:12.85; 3. Ava McIntyre, North Reading, 0:12.86.

100m hurdles — 1. Katherine DeFosse, Auburn, 0:14.74; 2. Jennifer Williams, Old Rochester, 0:14.93; 3. Moriah Scharn, Groton-Dunstable, 0:15.23.

200m — 1. Ali Murphy, Norton, 0:25.85; 2. Jillian Strynar, Norton, 0:26.32; 3. Siena Salyer, Groton-Dunstable, 0:26.42.

400m — 1. Ali Murphy, Norton, 0:57.16; 2. Giuliana Ligor, North Reading, 0:57.95; 3. Emma Guadagnol, Blackstone Valley, 0:58.46.

400m hurdles — 1. Giuliana Ligor, North Reading, 1:03.67; 2. Lucia Conti, Bishop Fenwick, 1:05.12; 3. Bridget Shaw, Norwell, 1:06.65.

800m — 1. Julie Hohenberg, Weston, 2:16.69; 2. Riley Nussbaum, Hull, 2:20.26; 3. Brenna Sears, Pope Francis, 2:23.89.

Mile — 1. Julie Hohenberg, Weston, 5:10.18; 2. Alessandra Gavris, Weston, 5:12.08; 3. Riley Nussbaum, Hull, 5:18.81.

2-mile — 1. Alessandra Gavris, Weston, 11:28.51; 2. Olivia Jackson, Weston, 11:34.73; 3. Margaret Bowles, Dover-Sherborn, 11:38.91.

4 x 100 — 1. Groton-Dunstable, 0:51.06; 2. Pentucket, 0:51.5; 3. Dennis-Yarmouth, 0:51.57.

4 x 400 — 1. Weston, 3:58.47; 2. Triton, 4:06.72; 3. Austin Prep, 4:07.38.

4 x 800 — 1. Triton, 9:54.78; 2. Dennis-Yarmouth, 9:57.06; 3. Austin Prep, 10:00.68.

High jump — 1. Maggie Brogioli, Old Rochester, 5 feet 6 inches; 2. Lydia Kreidler, Oakmont, 5-4; 3. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 18 feet 11.25 inches; 2. Isabel Wheeler, Middleborough, 17-9.75; 3. Katherine DeFosse, Auburn, 17-8.5.

Pole vault — 1. Erin Moran, Arlington Catholic, 9 feet 6 inches; 2. Hayden MacLellan, North Reading, 9-6; 3. Maria Delgizzi, Weston, 9-6.

Triple jump — 1. Ashley Holbrook, Cardinal Spellman, 36 feet 6.75 inches; 2. Liliana MacDonald, Norwell, 36-3.5; 3. Teagan Wilson, Triton, 35-4.75.

Shot put — 1. Catherine Sargent, Dedham, 36 feet 11 inches; 2. Helen Osunsanya, Fontbonne, 35-7; 3. Riley Hallahan, Lynnfield, 35-4.5.

Discus — 1. Anastasia Hayes, Swampscott, 109 feet 8 inches; 2. Catherine Sargent, Dedham, 108-5; 3. Lauren Morales, Seekonk, 96-4.

Javelin — 1. Savannah Gao, Hudson, 117 feet 5 inches; 2. Morgan Rome, Weston, 117-1; 3. Alayna Cepeda, Dedham, 109-8.

Pentathlon — 1. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 3241 points; 2. Jennifer Williams, Old Rochester, 3018; 3. Maggie Brogioli, Old Rochester, 2996.

Team results — 1. Weston, 102; 2. North Reading, 56; 3. Norton, 51; 4. Pentucket, 46; 5. Old Rochester, 41.5.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.