Red Sox place lefty Matt Strahm on COVID-19 list, recall Hirokazu Sawamura from Worcester

To fill Strahm’s spot on the active roster, the club recalled righthanded pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura from Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox placed lefthander Matt Strahm on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday.

The 30-year-old Strahm last appeared on Friday against Baltimore, allowing four runs (three earned runs) to snap a nine-appearance scoreless streak. The southpaw has posted a 3.68 ERA in 18 relief appearances for Boston this season.

Sawamura, 34, did not appear for the WooSox after being optioned on Saturday. He has a 3.60 ERA in 18 relief appearances for Boston this season.