Red Sox

Red Sox place lefty Matt Strahm on COVID-19 list, recall Hirokazu Sawamura from Worcester

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated May 30, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Matt Strahm has posted a 3.68 ERA in 18 relief appearances for Boston this season.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox placed lefthander Matt Strahm on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday.

To fill Strahm’s spot on the active roster, the club recalled righthanded pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura from Triple-A Worcester.

The 30-year-old Strahm last appeared on Friday against Baltimore, allowing four runs (three earned runs) to snap a nine-appearance scoreless streak. The southpaw has posted a 3.68 ERA in 18 relief appearances for Boston this season.

Sawamura, 34, did not appear for the WooSox after being optioned on Saturday. He has a 3.60 ERA in 18 relief appearances for Boston this season.

