Riley Williams saves his best for last in Nantucket baseball’s win over Martha’s Vineyard

On Monday, in the final start of his high school career, the Mercy College-bound righthander fired a no-hitter, striking out 16 in a 4-0 Cape & Islands win over the visiting Vineyarders.

In the Division 4 hockey tournament, Williams netted the winner in overtime, lifting Nantucket to a 2-1 Round of 16 victory in February.

Matchups against island rival Martha’s Vineyard certainly brought out the best in Nantucket’s senior Riley Williams this year.

The Whalers, who won just one game in 2021, finished 7-11 this spring, rattling off five straight wins in the middle of the season.

”There’s nine seniors and they have been playing together since they were in Little League,” Nantucket coach Jack Pearson said. “To cap the season off with a win like this against Martha’s Vineyard, I’m super proud of the guys.”

Williams said beating Martha’s Vineyard was a milestone for the Whalers.

”Our baseball team is not looked at to be good,” Williams said. “To be able to beat our rival is a huge deal. Everybody expected us to get blown out today so this is a big step for the program.”

Pearson believes that players like Williams were important in helping laying the groundwork.

”After the game, everybody rushed the field, which was a pretty awesome moment,” he said. “Kids that just sleep, eat and breathe it and Riley’s one of them.”

Austin Prep 7, Malden Catholic 2 — The top-ranked Cougars (20-0) finished the first undefeated regular season in program history with the nonleague win in Malden.

Bishop Stang 15, Apponequet 6 — Justin Gouveia (3 for 4, four RBIs) homered, Ben Tingley-Prince (3 for 4, three RBIs) collected his first varsity hit, and Brayden Bennett (three RBIs) and Jackson Tingley-Prince had two hits apiece for Stang (13-5) in the regualar-season finale.

Girls’ lacrosse

Bishop Feehan 19, Bridgewater-Raynham 5 — Sydney Smith netted four goals and four assists for the Shamrocks (15-2) in the nonleague win.

Pentucket 24, Lynnfield 7 — Sarah Graninger (4 goals), Audrey Conover (4 goals, 2 assists), and Lana Mickelson (3 goals, 3 assists) paced the Panthers (9-4) to the Cape Ann win.

Softball

Austin Prep 5, Arlington Catholic 4 — Freshman Alyx Rossi pitched a complete game, struck out 13, and allowed just one earned run for the Cougars (13-7) in the Catholic Central win. Rossi added two hits and an RBI at the plate and eighth-grader Brooke Doica recorded three hits in the regular-season finale.

Central Catholic 7, Dracut 3 — Freshman center fielder Bella Boyer clubbed a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, powering the No. 17 Raiders (13-6) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win. Senior shortstop Hayley Rapaglia hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and added an RBI single.

Dartmouth 17, Old Rochester 4 — Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, the Indians (9-11) erupted for 14 runs in the frame to secure the nonleague win. Aubrey Carberry, Kathryn Lancaster, and Lily Gioiosa each collected three hits.

Matt Doherty, Ethan Fuller, and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.