Roger Clemens’s son Kody is called up to the majors by the Tigers

DETROIT — Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers Monday for a possible major league debut.
Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Triple A Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck.
A third-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with 8 homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third, and left field this season.
Detroit needed depth because of Grossman’s injury and Miguel Cabrera’s bad back.
Roger Clemens was an 11-time All-Star who won 354 games in a major league career from 1984-2007 and struck out 4,672, third behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson. He went 192-111 in 13 years with the Red Sox (1984-96).