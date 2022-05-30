Roger Clemens’s son Kody is called up to the majors by the Tigers

DETROIT — Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers Monday for a possible major league debut.

Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Triple A Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck.

A third-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with 8 homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third, and left field this season.