Twins’ Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19

Baldelli said the 27-year-old shortstop had not been feeling well, but doesn’t have significant symptoms.

“We found out during the game,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s back at the hotel resting and we’ll figure out what the coming days will mean for him.”

“He's under the weather, but nothing above and beyond that,” Baldelli said. “I think resting and hydrating are the most important things for him right now.”

Monday’s game was the first in a five-game, four-day series against the Tigers in Detroit. Correa is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins.

In the Tigers’ win, Jonathan Schoop became the third player from Curaçao with 1,000 major league hits, going 3-for-5 to join Andruw Jones (1,933) and Andrelton Simmons (1,163 through Sunday). Rookie Spencer Torkelson, another slumping Tigers player, had his first three-hit game with two singles and a double.

Gabe Kapler stands for anthem on Memorial Day

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stood just outside the third base dugout at Citizens Bank Park for the national anthem on Monday, taking a break on Memorial Day from his protest against the direction of the nation following the shootings that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Kapler, who began his protest Friday, stood by himself at the railing of the Giants dugout during the playing of taps during the holiday ceremony, which was followed by a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by a military bugle company. A few other San Francisco players stood on the chalk line past the third-base bag during their stretching exercises.

“Today, I’ll be standing for the anthem,” Kapler wrote earlier Monday on his blog. “While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right.”

Kapler said he was not ready to announce whether his protest will resume on Tuesday night.

Kody Clemens called up by Tigers, could debut Tuesday

Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old infielder/outfielder and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by Detroit for a possible major league debut.

Roger Clemens planned to be at Comerica Park on Tuesday, when his son could make his debut.

“He’s scrambling and trying to figure out when he’s going to fly here,” Kody Clemens said after Detroit’s 7-5 win on Monday. “He loved it. He was like ‘You’re a big leaguer, kid.’ "

Clemens, hitting .283 at Triple-A Toledo with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games, was assigned No. 21, which his father wore with the Red Sox from 1984-96 and with Toronto for the following two seasons before switching to No. 22 with the New York Yankees and Houston.

Kody Clemens is expected to start in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Minnesota, when righthander Cole Sands is slated to be on the mound for the Twins

Forearm strain puts Zack Greinke on injured list

Kansas City veteran Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right forearm, the most significant in a flurry of roster moves by the Royals before opening a three-game series with the Guardians. The 38-year-old Greinke, 0-4 with a 5.05 ERA this season, complained of tightness in his arm following Sunday’s start in Minnesota. He allowed five runs — all on three home runs — in four innings in a 7-3 loss. “Any guy who has been around as long as he has, he kind of know what he feels and knows what most likely will work,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re just trying to get ahead of it right now. Just looks like it’s going to take a little time.” Cleveland, meanwhile, traded infielder Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. Once a promising prospect, the 26-year-old played in just four games for the Guardians this season and struck out seven times in 10 at-bats . . . Milwaukee placed righthanded starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain before a 7-6 victory to begin a split doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, suffered the injury Friday at St. Louis, when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season. Between games, the Cubs placed rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a left ring finger sprain and designated veteran righthander Robert Gsellman for assignment . . . Versatile Texas infielder/outfielder Brad Miller was put on the 10-day injured list with right hip impingement, for which he was removed from Sunday’s game at Oakland. The Rangers called up Josh Smith, acquired from the Yankees in the six-player trade last July that sent slugger Joey Gallo to New York, from Triple-A Round Rock to make his big league debut . . . Fast-starting Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, rookie Andre Pallante got his first big league win in his 17th appearance, and St. Louis beat San Diego, 6-3. Paul Goldschmidt, batting just behind Gorman in the No. 3 slot, hit his 11th home run of the season for the Cardinals. For the Padres, Manny Machado was back in the starting lineup after missing two games with what the club described as the effects of tennis elbow in his right arm.