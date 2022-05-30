Whitinsville Christian girls, Littleton boys rely on depth to win Division 6 track titles

“It’s great, I’ve kind of gotten used to it but I know sometimes I still get back there and I’m like ‘Wow, that is really high,’” Vecellio said of his gold-medal jump.

WESTFIELD — Frontier senior Jack Vecellio was once again leaps and bounds above the competition in the Division 6 state championship track meet on Monday. His pole vault (16 feet, 6 inches) was 3 feet higher than any competitor across every division in the state.

Vecellio, who is committed to Clemson University for the fall, has set school records, hung countless sectional medals around his neck, and now adds one more state gold medal.

“He’s a level of athlete I don’t think we’ve ever had at Frontier,” Red Hawks coach Walt Flynn said. “That’s a generational talent, there’s never been anybody like Jack.”

Vecellio’s season isn’t over yet. The state finals await him, followed by the New England meet and eventually nationals.

In team competition, the Whitinsville Christian girls (85.5) beat Littleton (52.5) and Lunenburg (43.5). There were a number of contributors for Whitinsville, but senior Molly Lashley won the 2-mile (10:56.04) and was second in the mile. Littleton’s Shae Regan took first in the 800 and mile and was runner-up in the 2-mile.

Lashley and Regan have been racing against each other for three years.

“[Lashley] competes with a lot of heart,” Whitinsville Christian coach Michael Persenaire said. “She’s been looking forward to this meet for a while. Two years ago it was cancelled because of COVID-19 and last year she didn’t have her best day so this was the last one for her … the fact that she’s a state champion in the 2-mile and runner-up in the mile and being on a championship team means a lot to her.”

On the boys’ side, champion Littleton (73.5) had just one individual winner, sophomore Timothy Rank in the 2-mile with a time of 9:45.66, but picked up points with its depth.

“It’s amazing,” Littleton coach Casey Kaldenberg said. “It’s amazing because our core seniors are incredible runners and they led the way … very proud of them.”

BOYS

at Westfield State University

100m — 1. Jonas Clarke, South Hadley, 0:10.44; 2. Melvin Zapata, Clinton, 0:11.05; 3. Brandon Ciccolini, Parker Charter, 0:11.11.

110m hurdles — 1. Jacob Kalgren, Ayer Shirley, 0:14.63; 2. Liviu Mihailicenco, Greenfield, 0:14.88; 3. Bearrett Henderson, Narragansett, 0:15.48.

200m — 1. Jonas Clarke, South Hadley, 0:21.36; 2. Colin Hanson, Ipswich, 0:22.55; 3. Winston Lewis, Springfield International, 0:22.96.

400m — 1. Chris Beaulieu, Monson, 0:50.46; 2. Colin Hanson, Ipswich, 0:51.14; 3. Zach Maclure, Lunenburg, 0:51.93.

400m hurdles — 1. Keith Townsend, Ipswich, 0:57.89; 2. Cam McLeod, Littleton, 0:58.13; 3. Bearrett Henderson, Narragansett, 0:58.94.

800m — 1. Max Gregoire, Tyngsborough, 1:58.5; 2. Zach Maclure, Lunenburg, 1:59.25; 3. Samuel Secor, Bromfield, 2:01.78.

Mile — 1. Aidan Ross, Uxbridge, 4:17.92; 2. Max Gregoire, Tyngsborough, 4:21.28; 3. Mike Alleva, Lunenburg, 4:23.95.

2-mile — 1. Timothy Rank, Littleton, 9:45.66; 2. Max Gregoire, Tyngsborough, 9:52.75; 3. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 9:58.22.

4 x 100 — 1. Mt. Greylock, 0:44.81; 2. Amesbury, 0:44.88; 3. Maynard, 0:45.04.

4 x 400 — 1. Lunenburg, 3:29.53; 2. Ipswich, 3:30.9; 3. Monument Mtn., 3:32.48.

4 x 800 — 1. Littleton, 8:34.56; 2. Parker Charter, 8:36.53; 3. Bromfield, 8:37.55.

High jump — 1. Liviu Mihailicenco, Greenfield, 6 feet 5 inches; 2. Erich Brown, Frontier, 6-0; 3. Owen Stevens, Quaboag, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Chris Beaulieu, Monson, 21 feet 4.25 inches; 2. Marcus Griffin, Blue Hills, 21-1; 3. Randy Delva, Nashoba Valley Tech, 20-9.

Pole vault — 1. Jack Vecellio, Frontier, 16 feet 6 inches; 2. Theodor Popusoi, Greenfield, 13-6; 3. Mubeshire Bradshaw, Littleton, 12-0.

Triple jump — 1. Moeketsi Molai, Murdock, 43 feet 8 inches; 2. Randy Delva, Nashoba Valley Tech, 42-7.75; 3. William Owusu, Oxford, 41-2.

Shot put — 1. Michael Zuo, Advanced Math and Science, 49 feet 3 inches; 2. Max LaPointe, Amesbury, 46-7; 3. Garrett Goodman, Wareham, 45-10.

Discus — 1. Max LaPointe, Amesbury, 162 feet 2 inches; 2. Garrett Goodman, Wareham, 157-10; 3. Theo Puterbaugh, Parker Charter, 152-2.

Javelin — 1. Brady Stahelski, Palmer, 160 feet 11 inches; 2. Adam Rieden, Littleton, 156-8; 3. Cameron Turner, Mt. Greylock, 139-2.

Pentathlon — 1. Theodore Miller, Leicester, 2899 points; 2. Ryker King, Wareham, 2752; 3. Keith Townsend, Ipswich, 2690.

Team results — 1. Littleton, 73.5; 2. Ipswich, 46; 3. Lunenburg, 44; 4. Amherst-Pelham, 40; 4. Mt. Greylock, 40.

GIRLS

at Westfield State University

100m — 1. Ijeoma Ezechukwu, Ayer Shirley, 0:12.22; 2. Maria Wood, Abington, 0:12.62; 3. Aryianna Garceau, Wahconah, 0:12.96.

100m hurdles — 1. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 0:15.16; 2. Kathryn Cahill, Uxbridge, 0:15.3; 3. Caroline Crocker, Frontier, 0:15.35.

200m — 1. Ijeoma Ezechukwu, Ayer Shirley, 0:25.39; 2. Maria Wood, Abington, 0:25.81; 3. Amelia Mooradd, Ipswich, 0:26.55.

400m — 1. Lilly Boudreau, Hoosac Valley, 1:07.7; 2. Kathryn Cahill, Uxbridge, 1:09.07; 3. Liz Freeman, Maynard, 1:09.16.

400m hurdles — 1. Lilly Boudreau, Hoosac Valley, 1:07.7; 2. Kathryn Cahill, Uxbridge, 1:09.07; 3. Liz Freeman, Maynard, 1:09.16.

800m — 1. Shae Regan, Littleton, 2:22.98; 2. Sophia Dill, Whitinsville Christian, 2:23.43; 3. Abby Rodriquenz, Lunenburg, 2:23.76.

Mile — 1. Shae Regan, Littleton, 5:12; 2. Molly Lashley, Whitinsville Christian, 5:13.46; 3. Kylie Marion, Narragansett, 5:20.65.

2-mile — 1. Molly Lashley, Whitinsville Christian, 10:56.04; 2. Shae Regan, Littleton, 10:58.74; 3. Kylie Marion, Narragansett, 11:25.38.

4 x 100 — 1. Ayer Shirley, 0:50.48; 2. Whitinsville Christian, 0:51.15; 3. Wahconah, 0:51.87.

4 x 400 — 1. Ipswich, 4:09.23; 2. Littleton, 4:13.13; 3. Abington, 4:14.01.

4 x 800 — 1. Whitinsville Christian, 9:52.1; 2. Lunenburg, 10:04.95; 3. Gardner, 10:17.84.

High jump — 1. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 5 feet 2 inches; 2. L Haskins-Vaughan, Monument Mtn., 5-2; 3. Hannah Santos, Case, 5-0.

Long jump — 1. Caroline Crocker, Frontier, 15 feet 5.5 inches; 2. Bayleigh Shanahan, Amesbury, 14-11.5; 3. Emily Buchter, Southwick, 14-9.

Pole vault — 1. Sienna Moore, Mahar, 10 feet 6 inches; 2. Ayla Starr, Frontier, 9-6; 2. Alena Maes-Polan, Frontier, 9-6.

Triple jump — 1. Rachel Bibiu, Advanced Math and Science, 36 feet 3 inches; 2. Kathryn Cahill, Uxbridge, 36-2.5; 3. Brianne Salomao, Hampshire, 35-9.25.

Shot put — 1. Tess Rancourt, Greenfield, 38 feet 11 inches; 2. Hailey Garcia, Mashpee, 38-3.5; 3. Michaela Denson, Springfield International, 38-0.

Discus — 1. Michaela Denson, Springfield International, 151 feet 1 inches; 2. Natalie Krysta, Bellingham, 140-0; 3. Joyce Nabagereka, Innovation Academy, 105-7.

Javelin — 1. Norah Kobaly, Littleton, 121 feet 4 inches; 2. Tori Salmon, Ayer Shirley, 111-10; 3. Ava Fisher, Abington, 108-9.

Pentathlon — 1. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 2936 points; 2. Lauren Coutu, Narragansett, 2544; 3. Aryianna Garceau, Wahconah, 2388.

Team results — 1. Whitinsville Christian, 85.5; 2. Littleton, 52.5; 3. Lunenburg, 43.5; 4. Ayer Shirley, 41; 5. Ipswich, 40.