Wilmington girls, Newburyport boys edge out competition for Division 4 track titles

All the numbers pointed at toward the Holliston girls winning the Division 4 outdoor track and field championship title Monday. With one event left to score — the javelin — the Panthers held a 13.8-point edge over Wilmington, which finished as runner-up to Holliston at the D4 indoor championships in February.

HINGHAM — The races were done. The throws completed. The jumps landed. All that was left was the math.

LaVita won the javelin with a throw of 111 feet and MacDonald placed fifth (97 feet, 7 inches). The two combined for 14 points, handing the Wildcats the narrowest of victories, 74.2-74, over a shocked Holliston team and clinching the first state championship in program history. Burlington was third with 71 points.

“It feels so good,” said LaVita, whose first throw turned out to be the winning one. “I’m so proud of this team. We took a picture of all the girls who medaled and it was pretty much the entire team.”

Wilmington finished with three state champs: LaVita, sophomore Mollie Osgood in the high jump (5-2) and senior Celia Kulis, who set meet records in the pentathlon (2,660 points) and the 100 hurdles (15.13). She broke Saige Tudisco of Pentucket’s time of 15.31 from 2018 in the hurdles and Gianna Lanzillo of Stoneham’s total of 2,588 points in the pentathlon in 2016.

“It feels amazing,” Kulis said. “It’s everything we worked for and it finally paid off as a team.”

Holliston, which was riding high off D4 titles in cross-country and indoor track, got a big meet from sophomore Cameron Luisi, who won the 800, mile, and 2-mile, and ran on the first-place 4x800 relay.

“She was huge for us,” Holliston coach Jenn Moreau said. “This is a special group of girls who are so dedicated. They’re awesome.”

The boys championship featured a little less drama at the end, even though the race for first was tight throughout. Newburyport came into the day in third place before jumping to second after 14 events.

Enter the 4x800 relay. The Clippers won in 8:12.73 to leapfrog into first, a position Newburyport wouldn’t relinquish, finishing with 68 points to edge out Burlington (63) and Longmeadow (58).

“I felt like we knew what to do and we’d run fast already this year,” said senior TJ Carleo, the 800-meter champion who ran the anchor leg of the 4x800 just 30 minutes after running the mile. “It feels good. It definitely feels good.”

The D4 crown completes a school-year sweep for the Clippers, who won state championships in cross-country and indoor track.

“Our track team wasn’t that good when my grade came in so it definitely feels cool,” said Carleo, a member of all three teams. “Our distance has become more dominant, but our sprints have improved a lot.”

Newburyport captured the title without top sprinter Will Acquaviva thanks to top-three showings from Carleo, Grayson Fowler (2nd, high jump), Patrick Walker (2nd, pole vault and pentathlon), Ean Nynes (3rd, 110 hurdles), and the 4x800 relay.

“It feels great,” said Newburyport boys’ coach Mike McCormick. “Somewhat unexpected. We were missing a few kids, so we didn’t know if it was going to be in the cards.”

Longmeadow’s Daniel Shea set a meet record (21-8.25) in the long jump, breaking Mike Reilly of Stoneham’s mark of 21-7.75 set in 2018. East Longmeadow received the sportsmanship award.

BOYS

at Notre Dame Academy

100m — 1. Alex Arbogast, Tewksbury, 0:10.88; 2. Dwayne Brown, Commerce, 0:11.12; 3. Favor Ugah, Canton, 0:11.17.

110m hurdles — 1. Tristan O’Riorden, Nashoba, 0:14.86; 2. Chris Gregory, Southeastern, 0:15.07; 3. Ean Hynes, Newburyport, 0:15.63.

200m — 1. Alex Arbogast, Tewksbury, 0:22.27; 2. Jeandre Abel, Wilmington, 0:22.49; 3. Tristan O’Riorden, Nashoba, 0:22.73.

400m — 1. Sam Botsis, Dracut, 0:51.08; 2. Michael Long, Ashland, 0:51.54; 3. Colby Rochford, Gloucester, 0:51.74.

400m hurdles — 1. Ben Coviello, North Middlesex, 0:59.29; 2. William Vazquez, Medfield, 0:59.57; 3. Paytah Dill, Nauset, 1:00.27.

800m — 1. TJ Carleo, Newburyport, 1:56.89; 2. Luke Llewellyn, Danvers, 1:58.28; 3. Connor Acierno, Nashoba, 1:59.05.

Mile — 1. Freddy Collins, Nashoba, 4:20.81; 2. Riley Cole, Northampton, 4:20.96; 3. Henry Gartner, Falmouth, 4:24.39.

2-mile — 1. Rithikh Prakash, Burlington, 9:28.29; 2. Henry Gartner, Falmouth, 9:31.79; 3. Kevin Rogers, Danvers, 9:38.52.

4 x 100 — 1. Pembroke, 0:44.1; 2. Wilmington, 0:44.14; 3. Commerce, 0:44.31.

4 x 400 — 1. Burlington, 3:27.99; 2. Southeastern, 3:31.57; 3. Amherst-Pelham, 3:31.76.

4 x 800 — 1. Newburyport, 8:12.73; 2. Amherst-Pelham, 8:13.39; 3. Danvers, 8:17.76.

High jump — 1. Ryan Burns, Northeast, 6 feet 2 inches; 2. Grayson Fowler, Newburyport, 6-0; 3. Ryan Cuvier, Tewksbury, 6-0; 3. Chris Gregory, Southeastern, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Daniel Shea, Longmeadow, 21 feet 8.25 inches; 2. Elijah Wolinski, Burlington, 20-9.75; 3. Savior Robinson, Amherst-Pelham, 20-9.5.

Pole vault — 1. Sawyer O’Riorden, Nashoba, 12 feet 0 inches; 2. Patrick Walker, Newburyport, 11-6; 3. Tristan O’Riorden, Nashoba, 11-0.

Triple jump — 1. Eythan Luxene, Dracut, 42 feet 10.25 inches; 2. Connor Lockhart, Pembroke, 42-3.5; 3. Elijah Anchonolu, Tewksbury, 42-3.

Shot put — 1. Jack Driscoll, Pembroke, 48 feet 5 inches; 2. Jeremy Rousseau, Whittier, 47-2; 3. Will Riess, Longmeadow, 44-11.

Discus — 1. Brennan Ibbitson, Holliston, 151 feet 0 inches; 2. Kyle Adams, Tewksbury, 136-5; 3. Jeremy Rousseau, Whittier, 130-8.

Javelin — 1. Manuel Vasquez, Greater Lawrence, 153 feet 9 inches; 2. John Ware, Wilmington, 151-10; 3. Harrison Keen, Foxborough, 150-2.

Pentathlon — 1. Elijah Wolinski, Burlington, 2907 points; 2. Patrick Walker, Newburyport, 2756; 3. Danilel O’Malley, Foxborough, 2548.

Team results — 1. Newburyport, 68; 2. Burlington, 63; 3. Longmeadow, 58; 4. Nashoba, 56; 5. Pembroke, 53.

GIRLS

at Notre Dame Academy

100m — 1. Sarah Claflin, Pembroke, 0:12.25; 2. Ava Soucy, Dracut, 0:12.43; 3. Grace Hanafin, Burlington, 0:12.55.

100m hurdles — 1. Celia Kulis, Wilmington, 0:15.13; 2. Madison LaCreta, North Middlesex, 0:15.51; 3. Allison Flaherty, Pembroke, 0:15.58.

200m — 1. Sarah Claflin, Pembroke, 0:25.01; 2. Grace Hanafin, Burlington, 0:25.36; 3. Moriah Luetjen, Amherst-Pelham, 0:25.73.

400m — 1. Moriah Luetjen, Amherst-Pelham, 0:58.06; 2. Darcy Muller, Gloucester, 0:59.65; 3. Devin Stroope, Newburyport, 1:00.23.

400m hurdles — 1. Bella Gangemi, Medfield, 1:05.82; 2. Cora Laverty, Burlington, 1:06; 3. Audrey Callahan, Medfield, 1:07.89.

800m — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 2:15.98; 2. Caroline MacKinnon, Gloucester, 2:17; 3. Alex Lusby, Medfield, 2:17.81.

Mile — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 5:12.28; 2. Alex Lusby, Medfield, 5:13.37; 3. Paige Joyce, Notre Dame (Hingham), 5:15.42.

2-mile — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 11:09.63; 2. Paige Joyce, Notre Dame (Hingham), 11:12.75; 3. Hailey LaRosa, Newburyport, 11:22.7.

4 x 100 — 1. Pembroke, 0:49.56; 2. Canton, 0:49.87; 3. Tewksbury, 0:51.12.

4 x 400 — 1. Medfield, 4:05.67; 2. Amherst-Pelham, 4:11.75; 3. Holliston, 4:11.93.

4 x 800 — 1. Holliston, 10:06.11; 2. Newburyport, 10:10.25; 3. Gloucester, 10:16.54.

High jump — 1. Mollie Osgood, Wilmington, 5 feet 2 inches; 2. Kathryn Buckley, Medfield, 5-2; 3. Hannah Benoit, Nashoba, 5-0.

Long jump — 1. Bella Gangemi, Medfield, 17 feet 9.25 inches; 2. Grace Hanafin, Burlington, 17-4.25; 3. Ava Soucy, Dracut, 17-3.5.

Pole vault — 1. Jaden Kasule, Tewksbury, 9 feet 0 inches; 2. Cora Laverty, Burlington, 8-6; 3. Elena Mente, Wayland, 8-6.

Triple jump — 1. Trista Sicard, Southeastern, 36 feet 2 inches; 2. Ali Flaherty, Pembroke, 36-7.25; 3. Catrena Ghattas, Pembroke, 35-6.25.

Shot put — 1. Wenwu Akoi, Southeastern, 37 feet 1 inches; 2. Brooke Bibbo, Burlington, 36-4.5; 3. Elena Chaplin, Ludlow, 35-5.

Discus — 1. Catherine Pelliccia, Longmeadow, 103 feet 7 inches; 2. Brooke Bibbo, Burlington, 106-7; 3. Sarah LaVita, Wilmington, 97-6.

Javelin — 1. Sarah LaVita, Wilmington, 111 feet 0 inches; 2. Tatiana Sicard, Southeastern, 105-0; 3. Grace Preston, Foxborough, 101-7.

Pentathlon — 1. Celia Kulis, Wilmington, 2660 points; 2. Ava Klein, Nashoba, 2323; 3. Shaelyn Taylor, Notre Dame (Hingham), 2110.

Team results — 1. Wilmington, 74.200; 2. Holliston, 74; 3. Burlington, 71; 4. Medfield, 65; 5. Pembroke, 60.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.