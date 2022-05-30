Europe agrees to ban most Russian oil imports

The deal is the latest and most far-reaching demonstration that over more than three months of war, in reaction to mounting Russian aggression and atrocities, European leaders have grown willing to take steps they considered too extreme when the invasion began. They have already barred imports of Russian natural gas, cut off Russian banks from global financial networks, frozen Russian assets, and sent advanced weaponry to Ukraine.

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Monday agreed to ban most imports of Russian oil, the harshest economic penalty yet imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and potentially the biggest sacrifice by Europe itself.

Advertisement

After weeks of intense wrangling, EU leaders meeting in Brussels endorsed an embargo on Russian oil delivered by tankers, the primary method, with commitments to reduce imports by pipeline, according to a draft agreement seen by The New York Times. The deal was announced in a late-night tweet by Charles Michel, president of the European Council, though many details remain to be hashed out.

The endorsement came as a multipronged Kremlin assault closed in on the easternmost Ukrainian-controlled city, Sievierodonetsk. Russian forces continued their pattern of bombarding cities and towns, including civilian areas, reducing them to depopulated wastelands before attempting to seize control.

At the same time, Ukraine’s military mounted a counteroffensive to retake the strategic southern city of Kherson. And a car bombing in another Russian-held city, Melitopol, hinted at the kind of fierce resistance the occupiers may face.

President Vladimir Putin’s war machinery is financed by Russia’s sales of crude and refined petroleum and natural gas, which account for most of the country’s export revenue, collected primarily by state-controlled energy companies. With the war driving up prices, EU countries alone have been paying $23 billion a month for Russian oil.

Analysts say that Russia, offering discounts compared to the prices on world markets, will continue to find some buyers for its oil, but that sales volume and profits are likely to drop significantly once the embargo takes effect.

Advertisement

Europe relies heavily on Russian fuels — 27 percent of the crude oil imported to the EU comes from Russia — and while EU countries are scrambling for alternatives, officials have warned that the financial cost to them will be high. Other sources are expected to be more expensive, if they can be arranged; gas and oil shortages are a real possibility.

The debate over an oil embargo has also exposed the potential vulnerability of the European bloc, just as Sweden’s and Finland’s requests to join NATO have shown fractures within that alliance. Diplomats express confidence that such differences can be resolved, but they offer reminders that the unity the United States and its allies have shown so far in opposing Russia is not guaranteed.

Hungary’s strongman leader, Viktor Orban, whose country depends more than Western Europe on Russian energy, had held up any agreement on an oil embargo, calling it an “atomic bomb” to the Hungarian economy.

The dispute illustrates how the EU practice of requiring unanimity among the 27 member nations for major decisions can become a weakness — particularly if Orban, who has a friendly relationship with Putin, is called on to take further steps to isolate Russia.

The limited embargo that European leaders endorsed was tailored to win Orban’s support. Prohibiting Russian oil deliveries aboard tankers would eliminate two-thirds of EU imports, while having no effect on Hungary, a landlocked nation. Arriving at the EU summit meeting Monday, Orban said of the pipeline exemption, “It’s a good approach.”

Advertisement

Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Germany, which also receive Russian oil by pipeline, were expected to commit to weaning themselves from that source; Hungary is not expected to give any such assurance.

In NATO, which also operates by consensus, Turkey has blocked the admission of Finland and Sweden, which have been sufficiently alarmed by Russia’s war on Ukraine to abandon their long-held neutrality. Western diplomats predict that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who has been as contentious a partner to NATO as Orban has been to the EU, will wring concessions from the allies but ultimately accede.

The oil phaseout is part of the EU’s sixth round of sanctions, a package that will remove Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, and two others from the SWIFT system for international transactions and ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters from the EU, according to the European Commission’s proposal.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will also take aim at high-ranking military officers and others linked to possible war crimes in Ukraine. A full list of the people and entities targeted will be published when the deal is formally drawn up.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the EU has worked with the United States and other allies to weaken Russia’s economy, hitting Moscow with a series of sanctions packages — but at the same time continuing to buy Russian fossil fuels.

Advertisement

After photographs and footage of atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha started circulating in April, European officials announced a plan to phase out Russian coal. They vowed that oil would be next.

The European Commission’s original oil proposal in early May called for countries to phase out imports over six months and refined petroleum products by the end of the year. According to diplomats, it also granted extensions to at least two countries heavily dependent on Russian pipeline oil: Hungary and Slovakia.

In the weeks since, additional countries pushed for extensions. And, after a landslide election victory in Hungary, Orban appeared bolder still, seeming to enjoy the leverage he held over the bloc and, some diplomats said, trying to use the situation to get his hands on frozen pandemic recovery money.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.