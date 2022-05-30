Wives and sisters of surrendered Azovstal fighters renew their pleas to free prisoners of war

“Evacuation does not mean return,” said Sandra Krotevych, sister of Maj. Bohdan Krotevych, executive officer and first deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, who had been trapped in the plant under Russian bombardment for months.

The Azovstal fighters made an unexpectedly enduring last stand in the southern city, but Ukraine’s military ordered them to surrender two weeks ago. They were evacuated from the plant to Russian-held territory as prisoners of war, ending the most protracted battle since the war began in late February.

KYIV, Ukraine — Wives and sisters of Ukrainian servicemen who surrendered to Russian forces at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol issued an urgent appeal Monday to Ukrainian authorities and to the world to free their loved ones.

“I don’t know what location he was evacuated to; I don’t know what state of health he was in when he left,” she said at a news conference in Kyiv, the capital. “Please, do not keep silent about them. We need to bring them home.”

Questions have swirled about the fighters’ eventual fate, especially for those who were members of the Azov Regiment, a part of the Ukrainian National Guard that made up the bulk of the fighters at the plant. Some Russian officials have pushed for Azov fighters to be labeled terrorists; a hearing to be determine whether to do so, scheduled for last week, has been delayed until June 29.

None of the six women present had heard from their loved ones since they had left the plant.

“The last time I heard from my husband was May 17,” said Nataliia Zarytska, wife of Bohdan Zarytsky, a soldier of the Azov Regiment. She later showed journalists the last messages he had sent her on WhatsApp: “I’m running. Hugs. I love you.”

“Right now it is not clear to me if he is alive, in prison or being tortured,” she said.

Russia had said about 800 Azov fighters were among those to have laid down their arms. The brigade, now part of Ukraine’s armed forces, had its origins as a far-right group, giving a sheen of credibility in Russia to President Vladimir Putin’s claims that Russian forces are fighting Nazis in Ukraine.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said May 19 that it had registered hundreds of prisoners of war, including wounded combatants, who were leaving the steel plant.

Zarytska said the Red Cross should be allowed to facilitate twice-weekly communications between prisoners of war and their next of kin.

“They confirmed that my husband walked out of the steel plant,” she said. “Their duty now is to be the bridge between us and those who are now prisoners.” Zarytska said she had understood that “this week there would be further steps” toward ascertaining the fate of her husband and his comrades, but she did not provide further details.

She also announced that the wives, mothers, sisters and supporters of the fighters from Azovstal who were now in Russian custody had formed an official group, The Women of Steel, in hopes of personalizing their husbands by telling stories about their childhoods and their children.

Tetiana Kharko, whose younger brother is Serhii Volynskyi, a commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, described how he intervened when she was being bullied by her classmates.

“The bullies stopped then because they were surprised by the courage of a young boy,” she said. “He grew up to a be a defender of the whole country.” She shared a recent exchange she had with her brother’s young son on the phone.

“He told me, ‘Don’t cry. Daddy is going to come home,’ ” she recounted. “I plead with you, please help his father come back.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.