Kevin Spacey to voluntarily travel to Britain to face sexual assault charges

A representative for Spacey told the ABC News show “Good Morning America” in a statement that he would travel to Britain to defend himself.

Last week, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service announced that law enforcement had authorized the charges, of four counts of sexual assault against three men, as well as one charge of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” But Spacey, 62, cannot be formally charged unless he enters England or Wales.

Actor Kevin Spacey said Tuesday that he will voluntarily travel to Britain to face criminal sexual assault charges, allowing authorities there to formally charge him without having to pursue extradition proceedings.

Advertisement

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence,” the statement said.

The charges concern three complainants. The alleged incidents date from March 2005, August 2008 and April 2013. During those years, Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London. All the alleged incidents occurred in London, except one from 2013, which occurred in Gloucestershire, England. The Metropolitan Police said that one of the accusers was now “in his 40s” and that the other two were now in their 30s, but did not provide their exact ages.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service declined to comment Tuesday.

In his statement, Spacey also said, “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.”

The first person to publicly accuse Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, of sexual misconduct was actor Anthony Rapp, who said in 2017 that Spacey had made unwanted sexual advances toward him in the 1980s, when he was 14 years old. Spacey is currently defending himself in a lawsuit filed by Rapp in New York.

Advertisement

After Rapp’s accusations were made public in a BuzzFeed article, 20 people who worked with Spacey at the Old Vic theater in London, where he was artistic director for 11 years, accused him of inappropriate behavior. The theater, which said last week that it could not comment on ongoing criminal proceedings, commissioned an independent investigation, which Spacey did not take part in, and issued a report that concluded that “his stardom and status at the Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.