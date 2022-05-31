Let the silliness — and satire — continue in season 2 of ‘Girls5eva’

I’ve been getting a kick out of the second season of “Girls5eva,” which wrapped last week on Peacock. I learned, after praising season one, that some viewers find the show silly, a complaint that I can’t entirely disagree with. The show is quite silly, proudly silly — but all the silliness has a shrewd satirical edge to it, pulling exactly zero punches when it comes to upending the music industry, the ever-fleeting ways of fame, and bad taste.

Season 2 finds the four members of “Girls5eva” in “album mode” as they go into the studio to quickly bang out a new album in six weeks. They want to milk the attention they got at the end of last season, at the Jingle Ball, and they know all will be forgotten soon. Busy Philipps’s Summer deals with the end of her marriage to Andrew Rannells’s Kev (and, more importantly, the end of their joint Insta posts) — featuring great guest turns by Neil Flynn and Amy Sedaris as her religious Catholic parents. Paula Pell’s Gloria copes with knee surgery, while Sara Bareilles’s Dawn writes songs (including one that uses all 400+ meanings of the word “set”) and clashes with the producer.