Japanese court says nuclear plant can’t reopen without better tsunami protections

A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered a utility not to restart a nuclear power plant because of inadequate tsunami safeguards, backing the safety concerns of residents at a time the government is pushing for more reactors to resume power generation after pledging to ban imports of Russian fossil fuels. The Sapporo District Court ruled that Hokkaido Electric Power Co. must not operate any of the three reactors at its coastal Tomari nuclear power plant in northern Japan because the inadequate tsunami protection could endanger people’s lives. The utility said it will appeal the ruling, which it called “regrettable and absolutely unacceptable.” A massive earthquake and a tsunami over 49 feet high hit another nuclear power plant in Fukushima in northeastern Japan in 2011, knocking out its cooling systems and causing three reactors to melt and release large amounts of radiation. Many of Japan’s nuclear power plants have been shut down since the disaster for safety checks and upgrades. The reactors at the Tomari plant have not operated since 2012. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

To speak to a real person, press one

Tired of speaking to a machine when you call the bank or power company? Spain’s government wants to end those nerve-shattering, one-sided conversations with a computerized answering service by making it obligatory for companies to offer a real, flesh-and-blood customer service worker when so requested by a caller. That is one among a battery of measures included in a customer service bill presented by Spain’s left-wing coalition government on Tuesday. The bill will need the approval of Spain’s Parliament before it can become law. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STUDENT LOANS

Most borrowers made no payments during the pandemic

A majority of borrowers who together hold about $400 billion in federal student debt made no payment on their loans in the pandemic era, taking full advantage of a freeze put in place at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. Data from the Federal Reserve show that 60 percent of borrowers who qualified for forbearance didn’t make a single payment from August 2020 through December 2021. The US central bank, in a paper published Friday, suggested that some of these 11.5 million borrowers may not be able to resume paying once the freeze is lifted. The forbearance on payments and interests is set to end on Aug. 31 after being extended multiple times by the Trump and Biden administrations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Eurozone inflation at a record high

Eurozone inflation hit a record 8.1 percent in May amid surging energy and food costs fueled in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency soared past the previous record of 7.4 percent reached in March and April, according to the latest numbers published Tuesday by the European Union statistics agency, Eurostat. Inflation in the eurozone is now at its highest level since record keeping for the euro began in 1997. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

South Africa has jobs plan for unemployed third of labor force

South Africa’s Presidency unveiled a draft plan to draw more investment to help grow the coronavirus-battered economy and create jobs for the 34.5 percent of its labor force that’s unemployed. Key industries being targeted for investment include finance, insurance, real estate, business services, logistics, manufacturing, mining, electricity, water, and agriculture. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Blackstone targets wealthy Europeans with private credit fund

Blackstone is testing a new way to bring in cash from rich Europeans. If it succeeds, the private equity powerhouse stands to draw billions to the fast-growing and risky world of private credit. Regulators last week approved Blackstone’s application to start a private credit fund in Europe with a structure similar to an open-end mutual fund. The key difference is that it can run in perpetuity, unlike traditional private credit funds that have a fixed lifespan. For Blackstone, it means cash can be recycled into new investments as loans are repaid, promising a steady stream of fees for managers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

BNP Paribas to hire thousands in France

BNP Paribas announced a plan to hire as many as 7,000 people in France this year, as the lender implements a strategy to drive growth through technology and sustainable finance. The recruitment effort will focus on retail and corporate services, IT, and support functions, as part of its strategy through 2025, the bank said in a statement Tuesday. Some 3,000 of those roles will be permanent and the rest allocated for apprentices and interns, the bank said. BNP is also on a hiring spree in Asia, as it seeks to boost its wealth management offering through its Singapore and Hong Kong hubs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

More houses up for sale

Some good news for home buyers: More houses are coming on the market, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. Active listings, which refer to all homes on the market during any given period, rose 5 percent during the week that ended May 14, compared with that same week in 2021, the biggest jump since March 2019. New listings, which refer to homes first placed on the market during a given period, rose by 6 percent that week, compared with that same week in 2021. Typically, May is the month with the highest number of new listings, according to Realtor.com. However, even with the uptick in inventory, buyers have just two homes to consider for every five homes that were available before the pandemic, according to Realtor.com’s analysis. — WASHINGTON POST

EQUITY

Japanese companies may be required to disclose gender wage gap

Japan will likely require companies to disclose the wage gap between male and female workers beginning this summer as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s New Capitalism plans. The requirement is set out in proposals released Tuesday by a key government panel tasked with fleshing out Kishida’s vision. The plan is likely to be approved by the cabinet in early June. The proposals point out how Japan trails other advanced nations in achieving gender pay equality and also call for wages to be raised across the country. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Deutsche Bank offices raided in Germany

The Frankfurt offices of Deutsche Bank and its asset management unit were raided by police, adding to the legal headaches facing Germany’s largest lender. Law enforcement officials on Tuesday morning entered the twin towers where Germany’s largest lender is headquartered, as well as the nearby premises of DWS Group, according to a statement from the prosecutor that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg report. The search is related to accusations of greenwashing against the asset manager. DWS has faced regulatory probes in the United States and Germany after its former chief sustainability officer, Desiree Fixler, went public with the accusations last year. The latest raid comes about a month after Deutsche Bank’s headquarters were searched over suspicions that it was too late in reporting potential money laundering. — BLOOMBERG NEWS