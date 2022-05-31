Olives & Grace will close its South End storefront

The Tremont Street storefront long served as a community haven, dotted with everything from handcrafted candles to throw blankets that South Enders would gift one another on special occasions. But scrapping the physical space will allow Madison to focus on the onslaught of online orders she has received since the beginning of the pandemic — and on her growing family. (Her son Niko was born in 2020, and Madison is pregnant with her second now.)

“It is — by no stretch — a closure of the business,” owner Sofi Madison said. “It is a shifting that’s more sustainable and allows us to do more good on a larger scale.”

After more than a decade in the South End, gift shop Olives & Grace will shutter its brick-and-mortar location in June and go online-only.

Advertisement

“All the time I was spending in the store — it was always the dessert of the business,” she said. “It was bringing me the most pleasure. So I never foresaw getting rid of it until I realized my truest pleasure was being with my family.”

She employees four people right now, a few of whom will likely stay on through the transition.

While operating online-only, Madison will focus on the uptick in corporate orders from companies looking to support the small and often minority-owned vendors that stock the store — a “way for them to walk to walk and demonstrate their values,” she added. On the website, Olives & Grace will also expand its offerings of curated gift boxes, which currently includes local makers, rest and relaxation, and chocolate lovers themes.

A 2012 gift box from Olives & Grace. David L. Ryan

Like all small businesses, Olives & Grace faced a string of obstacles during COVID. Madison discovered she was pregnant on the first day of quarantine and marked the end of her first trimester on Mother’s Day, when the store was flooded with orders. “It was two full-time employees doing 10 people’s work,” she added. Sales surged again in the wake of George Floyd’s murder when consumers rushed to support creators of color. And come the 2020 holiday season, Madison had to temporarily close the store to step back and give birth.

Advertisement

All the while, the number of online orders grew steadily, fueling the business Madison launched in her late 20s. The move now feels authentic, “almost like this is what we had been planning all along,” she added.

But this is not the end. Madison planned to launch a studio space earlier this year to host workshops on creative and financial advice for entrepreneurs. It’ll be back, she added, in 2023. Olives & Grace is in the midst of planning pop-ups in and around Boston. With quieter days ahead, Madison will also engage with more independent vendors — hopefully in-person — to make sure Olives & Grace stands out from the growing crowd of stores centered around local makers.

The best news?

“It’s incredibly likely that I’ll open another brick-and-mortar store down the line,” Madison said. “The one constant in my life for the past ten years has been Olives & Grace, and the community that supports it. That’s the fuel that keeps you going through hard times.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.