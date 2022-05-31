Workers at Cleveland Circle Starbucks call a one-day strike

In a letter sent to two Starbucks managers, employees said workers were told to continue working for “several hours” on Monday while water leaked from the ceiling and light fixtures onto the counter tops, espresso machines, and people who were working. They said the “infrastructure issue has presented itself numerous times” over the past few years, and claimed that managers failed to implement a permanent solution, putting employees at risk.

More than a dozen workers at a Starbucks in Cleveland Circle went on strike Tuesday morning, following a claim that the day prior, management asked employees to remain at work in unsafe conditions.

“Partners are left with no choice but to work with the risk of ceiling tiles falling and injuring them or accidentally slipping and falling on flooded floors anytime it rains,” they wrote.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to questions from the Globe about the incident.

According to the letter, it appears the Cleveland Circle store closed early on Monday because of the leak, though that caused another issue at the store, where workers recently voted to unionize — one of several Boston-area locations of the coffee chain with union drives underway. Employees said they were left with “conflicting and unclear” guidance on how Starbucks would handle lost wages, unsure whether the company would provide “catastrophe pay for the sudden closure.”

The strike, which began at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, is expected to conclude at 9 p.m. Employees said they plan to return to work on Wednesday.

