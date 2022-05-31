Beyond ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go’: Grad gifts that aren’t cliché

But with its popularity has come criticism that the title is a predictable, tired choice of grad gift. Rachel Cass, buyer for Cambridge’s Harvard Book Store, said it’s typical for the shop to sell over a hundred copies each year. “[The book is] sort of a rite of passage, and people love to give it to their kids who are graduating,” Cass said. “I get that, but it’s been around for a long time and there are lots of other options for gifts.”

At the end of every school year, a parade of parents, grandparents, uncles, and aunts snap up a copy of Dr. Seuss’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” to give as a gift to the newly lettered graduate in the family. The book is a perennial bestseller in these months and currently sits at the top of the NPD’s Bestsellers list through the final weeks of May.

Advertisement

To tread past the predictable, we asked local shopkeepers (and dug through our archives) for gift suggestions — books and beyond — that both surprise and celebrate the Class of 2022.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

"The Blur" by Minh Lê Penguin Random House

Cass recommends Oliver Burkeman’s “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals,” a book about how to make the most of the time we have and finding value in our lives. “It’s a really beautiful and philosophical book,” she said. For those seeking a picture book a la “OTPYG,” Cass suggests “The Blur” by Minh Lê. About how childhood flies by, the new book left Cass a bit teary-eyed, and she considers it just as much for parents as the graduate. Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-661-1515, harvard.com

This unique gift will remind your grad how proud you are to see them take flight. The Morpho Didius butterfly is mounted and framed in wood and according to Ravenstone co-owner Eric Gendron “[the] butterflies are sourced from nature preserves in Peru where they spend their entire natural life protected from predators. When they pass on, they are mounted and framed to create unique, beautiful wall art that reminds us of the magic of our natural world.” 58 Exchange St., Lynn, 781-469-1339, ravenstonegifts.com

Advertisement

Albertine Press, a letterpress facility and retail shop in Cambridge’s Inman Square, sells curated gift boxes, starting at $50, filled with paper goods and other stylish gifts. The staff hand-curates a selection based on the recipient’s interests and favorite colors, and sticks to a price point, set by you. You can select from a variety of unique items to fill the bespoke box. From spices and cookbooks to journals and pens and colored pencils, the staff will be happy to make suggestions and create a truly one-of-a-kind gift. 1309 Cambridge St., Cambridge, 617-945-5519, albertinepress.com

The neighboring Brookline Booksmith storefront at 283 Harvard St. is now an extension of the bookstore. Brookline Booksmith

Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School Spanish teacher Maija Langeland Scarpaci loves to give books of short stories, essays, and poetry to her departing students. She recommends “The Poetry of Pablo Neruda,” which contains almost 600 poems. “Even if they aren’t going to study poetry, it’s something they may grow into,” Scarpaci said. One of her favorite titles to give to young women is Isabel Allende’s “The Stories of Eva Luna”, because “this book’s central figure is a strong woman.” Scarpaci’s favorite store to buy these items is Brookline Booksmith. 279 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-566-6660, brooklinebooksmith.com

Advertisement

Carrie Divine, owner of the shop Gifted in the South End of Boston, suggests something to remind new grads they got this: a “Believe” mug picturing the title character from the popular Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” and a can of Oliver Pluff & Company Morning Mud coffee or a set of Oliver Pluff & Company Teas of the Boston Tea Party. 2 Dartmouth St., Boston, 617-716-9924, giftedboston.com

Knowing the right thing to tell a new grad is an art unto itself, and help can be found in the whimsical yet wise book “Thriving: Follow Your Dreams One Step at a Time” written by Carey Jones and colorfully illustrated by Bodil Jane. It’s full of both practical and philosophical insights that your grad can use now and 20 years from now. The book can be found at Gift at the Gardner, where museum admission is not required to shop. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way, Boston, 617-278-5122, gift.gardnermuseum.org

Kim Costigan is a writer living in Winthrop and pursuing her MFA in creative writing at Emerson College.