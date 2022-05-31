Celtics fan gets ‘2022 World Champions’ tattoo as Boston heads to NBA finals

The senior at Cape Cod Tech decided to get a tattoo of a championship banner on his arm that reads: “Boston Celtics 2022 World Champions.”

The Celtics are heading to the NBA finals, and Boston is ready to do battle in pursuit of another championship title. But nobody’s manifesting a 2022 win quite like 18-year-old Jack Bienvenue.

Jack Bienvenue got inked at Hotline Tattoo in Hyannis by artist Taylor Lindley back in March.

It’s his first tattoo — and he got it back on March 21.

“At the time we were just absolutely rolling,” Bienvenue, of Wellfleet, told the Globe Tuesday. “It just seemed like a team of destiny with the turnaround we had.”

Seven weeks later, Bienvenue’s ink has aged well. The Celtics face off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the finals on Thursday.

Advertisement

“We’ve be riding this wave since March and I don’t plan on stopping,” Bienvenue said. He got inked at Hotline Tattoo in Hyannis, by artist Taylor Lindley.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Bienvenue said he goes to “a ton” of Celtics games, home and away.

“Fitting enough, [I] was at the game where RJ Barrett hit the game winner on us, which was the lowest point of the season and the spark of the turnaround,” Bienvenue said, referring to the January game against the Knicks.

Bienvenue added that he conveniently had planned a West Coast trip for right after his high school graduation. “I’m gonna be in the Bay Area during the finals,” he said, “so I’ll be reppin green in enemy territory.”

And if things on the court don’t go as planned? “There’s always laser surgery,” he said.

It’s the Celtics’ first time in the NBA finals since 2010, when they lost to the LA Lakers in Game 7. Bienvenue predicts this year the C’s will take it home in four.

We love the optimism.









Advertisement

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.