Classic Cape cocktails, now in a can

The Cape COD’R line has four refreshing choices to celebrate the summer.

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated May 31, 2022, 29 minutes ago
The Cape COD'R line.Handout

In 1945, Ocean Spray, headquartered in Massachusetts, invented the cocktail the Cape Codder, a simple stir of vodka and cranberry juice with a wedge of lime. What’s turned into a standard summer sipper also has variations, the Sea Breeze with grapefruit, and Bay Breeze, using pineapple juice. Now, brothers-in-law Kevin O’Leary and Will Patch recently launched a Cape Cod company offering drinks that are a take on the originals: ready-to-drink crafty cocktails in a can aptly named Cape COD’R. With Cape Cod-y names, the line has four refreshing choices to celebrate the summer. Two feature vodka: the Classic blends the liquor with cranberry and mint, while Bae Breeze mixes cranberry and grapefruit. The others have white rum: Perfect Storm combines ginger and lime; Ocean Break includes blueberry and lemon. The beverages have 4.5 percent alcohol (similar to an average beer); each produced with only three ingredients, no added sugar, and about 100 calories. The cans are slim and light, and easy to pack for a beach party or a picnic ($8.99 to $12.99 for a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans). Available at many wine and spirit shops.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

