Classic Cape cocktails, now in a can

In 1945, Ocean Spray, headquartered in Massachusetts, invented the cocktail the Cape Codder, a simple stir of vodka and cranberry juice with a wedge of lime. What’s turned into a standard summer sipper also has variations, the Sea Breeze with grapefruit, and Bay Breeze, using pineapple juice. Now, brothers-in-law Kevin O’Leary and Will Patch recently launched a Cape Cod company offering drinks that are a take on the originals: ready-to-drink crafty cocktails in a can aptly named Cape COD’R. With Cape Cod-y names, the line has four refreshing choices to celebrate the summer. Two feature vodka: the Classic blends the liquor with cranberry and mint, while Bae Breeze mixes cranberry and grapefruit. The others have white rum: Perfect Storm combines ginger and lime; Ocean Break includes blueberry and lemon. The beverages have 4.5 percent alcohol (similar to an average beer); each produced with only three ingredients, no added sugar, and about 100 calories. The cans are slim and light, and easy to pack for a beach party or a picnic ($8.99 to $12.99 for a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans). Available at many wine and spirit shops.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND