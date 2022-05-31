Here are 12 ways to celebrate Pride Month in Boston

But Pride Month, celebrated during the month of June, is a time to celebrate progress — it commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a key moment in the fight for gay rights, when the queer community demonstrated against police persecution. Even though nonprofit organizer Boston Pride (and its associated parade) dissolved last year amid controversy, there are still plenty of ways to honor Pride Month in and around the city.

The LGBTQ+ community has faced several challenges and setbacks this year. From the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation passed in Florida to attempted bans on transgender youth health care in Alabama, some LGBTQ+ individuals feel that their hard-fought civil rights are in danger of being undone .

We’ve gathered 12 Boston-area events throughout June for you to eat, shop, and party your way through Pride Month, and many of the events will benefit LGBTQ+ organizations. Just be sure to check the events’ websites before you go for any need-to-know information.

Pride Trivia Test your knowledge of queer history, pop culture, and prominent figures at Lamplighter Brewing Co., which is hosting two pride-themed trivia nights. Half of all proceeds go toward The Network/La Red, which provides services to LGBTQ+ survivors of partner abuse. Prizes for winning teams include gift cards and four-packs of Somebody to Love, the taproom’s pride-themed pour. June 1 at 7:30 p.m. at 284 Broadway, Cambridge, and June 16 at 7:30 p.m. at 110 North First St., Cambridge. Tickets are $20 for teams of 2-6 people. lamplighterbrewing.com

Beer Garden Takeover The Samuel Adams Brewery in Jamaica Plain will ring in the release of its Love Conquers Ale brew with festivities in the beer garden. Enjoy a performance by Queens with a Mission dance team and enter a raffle for tickets to the sold-out Pride Night at Fenway. A portion of the ticket proceeds will go toward the Transgender Emergency Fund. June 2, 6-9 p.m. 30 Germania St., Boston. Tickets $10. samadamsbostonbrewery.com/events

On June 4, Everett's Night Shift Brewing will host an artisan market in collaboration with Boston Women's Market for Pride Month. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

PRIDE Market Celebrate pride with an ample amount of swag. Head to Night Shift Brewing for an LGBTQ+-owned vendor market, where artisans such as Casa Aroma Candles, Plainville Homestead, and Woodworking By Jess will set up shop, along with food trucks. You can also try out Night Shift’s pride-themed brew, appropriately named Proud. June 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 87 Santilli Highway, Everett. Free. bostonwomensmarket.com/events-calendar/nigthshiftbrewing-pridemarket-june4

Boston’s LGBTQ Past Pride Month may commemorate a New York City milestone, but Boston has plenty of its own LGBTQ+ history to explore. Learn about everything from queer, 19th-century actress Charlotte Cushman’s theatrical career to current and former gay bars in the city on this 1½-hour walking tour, led by Boston by Foot and The History Project. June 9, 13, 16, and 23 at 6 p.m., June 11 at 11 a.m. Beacon Street, Boston (in front of the Massachusetts State House steps). Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children, and free for children under 6. bostonbyfoot.org/tours/bostons-lgbtq-past

The SPIN Ping-Pong social club in the Seaport will host a pride night on June 10. SPIN

Play With Pride A one-night-only “pride lounge” at the SPIN Ping-Pong social club will offer table tennis aficionados the chance to play in private rooms with a pride-themed menu (did somebody say rainbow s’mores?) while the center courts host DJs and drag performances. Plus, 20 percent of all proceeds goes to You Can Play, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ people in sports. June 10, 8-11 p.m. 30 Melcher St., Boston. $59 for the pride lounge. wearespin.com/location/global/event/play-with-pride

Big Gay Dance Party Boogie your heart out at this outdoor dance party in Somerville’s Union Square. DJ Live will spin tunes, Amanda Playwith and Karisma Geneva Jackson-Tae will perform drag, and vendors like ART By Omayda will be selling crafts. Be sure to check out tables from organizations such as RESPOND and Cambridge Health Alliance. June 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m. 90 Union Square, Somerville. Free. somervilleartscouncil.org/artsunion/2022/biggaydance

Pride Bar Fest Hop around 10 Fenway-area bars, where watering holes such as Fenway Johnnies, Game On!, and Bleacher Bar will host drag shows and DJs throughout the day. Time Out Market will serve as the designated space for the under-21 crowd. A portion of the proceeds from the day will go toward Trans Resistance MA. June 11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Multiple locations in Fenway. Tickets $25. eventbrite.com/e/lgbtqia-pride-bar-fest-2022-tickets-317184917627

The Road of Rainbows 5K race will take place on Boston Common on June 12. Hayley Lebert

Road of Rainbows Expect some colorful costumes on Boston Common when the Road of Rainbows 5K race takes over the park. Before the run, which is hosted by Boston Theater Company, there will be pre-race festival with musicians and drag queens sure to pump up the runners. June 11, noon-3 p.m. Boston Common. Tickets with a donation are $50, standard tickets are $35, and student and senior tickets are $20. bostontheater.org/ror

SomerPride Come out to Union Square for the first-ever SomerPride festival, hosted by ONCE Somerville. Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys are the headliners for the all-day event — they start out with a kid-friendly set before several other bands take the stage. Art and food (like pizza from Lala’s or Indian fare from Bombay Brunch) will be for sale, and all ages are welcome. June 11, noon-10 p.m. 0 Windsor Place, Somerville. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 day of, and kids 13 and under are free with an adult admission. oncesomerville.com/by

Boston Choral Ensemble's Sing We Our Tomorrow concert will be held on June 12 at the First Church Cambridge. Courtesy of Boston Choral Ensemble

Sing We Our Tomorrow Boston Choral Ensemble will perform a mix of music and spoken word honoring LGBTQ+ artists. The program, held at the First Church Cambridge, will include works by composers such as Joan Szymko and Michael Bussewitz-Quarm interspersed with history and other readings. June 12, 4 p.m. 11 Garden St., Cambridge. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door for adults, $15 in advance or $20 at the door for seniors and students, and $5 for children. bostonchoral.org/sing-we-our-tomorrow-2022

Disney PRIDE in Concert The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus is making its grand return to the stage by taking on Disney melodies with 250 singers, 43 songs, and a 25-piece orchestra. Expect to hear classics such as “It’s a Small World” and “Go the Distance” at this two-day Symphony Hall concert. June 25 at 8 p.m., June 26 at 3 p.m., 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. Tickets $29-149. bgmc.org

Marchers danced during the Trans Resistance MA March + Vigil for Black Trans Lives in Boston on June 12, 2021. Attendees gathered in Nubian Square in Roxbury and marched to Franklin Park Playstead in Dorchester. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Trans Resistance March & Festival Activists will travel from Cedar Square Park in Roxbury to the Franklin Park Playstead, with the goal of raising $270,000 for three organizations that benefit the transgender community, particularly people of color. Festival performances after the march will feature artists such as Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” runner-up Peppermint. June 25 at 11 a.m. 15 Cedar St., Boston. transresistancema.com

