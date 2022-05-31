Recipe: An elegant lemon mousse fit for a queen

Serves 6

On June 2, Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade will kick off four days of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee commemorating 70 years on the throne. When she was crowned in 1953, the elaborate menu cooked by the staff and students of the Cordon Bleu School in London included Mousse au Citron. The classic mousse recipe has a base of chocolate or fruit for dessert (though there are also savory versions). Whipped cream and whipped egg whites are folded into the base to lighten it and to create a creamy texture. This one starts with a pucker-y, tart lemon curd, which is chilled before the whites and cream go in. It's an elegant dessert that deserves to be revived, with or without a coronation.

½ cup lemon juice (from 2 to 3 lemons) 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon rind ¾ cup sugar 2 eggs plus 2 extra yolks and 2 extra whites Pinch of salt 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 1½ cups heavy cream Handful fresh mint leaves or raspberries, or 1 lemon, very thinly sliced (for garnish)

1. Have on hand 6 dessert dishes or coupe glasses (1 cup capacity each). Set a large fine-mesh strainer over a large bowl.

2. In a heavy-based saucepan, whisk the lemon juice, lemon rind, sugar, 2 whole eggs, 2 extra yolks, a pinch of salt and the butter.

3. Set the pan over medium heat. Stirring constantly with the whisk, cook the mixture for 8 to 10 minutes, or until it thickens and you can see a few visible bubbles. (Exact time depends on the width of the bottom of your pan.) Be sure to scrape the corners of the pan as you stir. Take care that you stop stirring when you can see a few bubbles; you can curdle the mixture at this point. A thermometer will register 170 degrees.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and scrape the lemon curd into the strainer set on the bowl. Press a piece of plastic wrap on the surface. Cool briefly and refrigerate for about 1 hour, or until chilled.

5. In an electric mixer, beat the 2 extra whites and a pinch of salt at medium-high speed until soft peaks form. The whites should look creamy, and the peaks should hold their shape. With a large rubber spatula, fold 1/3 of the whites into the lemon curd to loosen it. Fold in the remaining whites just until combined.

6. Rinse and dry the mixer bowl and beaters. Beat the cream at medium-high speed until soft peaks form, taking care not to over-whip it. Fold the cream into the lemon mixture.

7. Divide the mousse among the 6 dishes. Set them on a tray and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Garnish with mint, berries, or lemon slices.

Sally Pasley Vargas