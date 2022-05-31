Recipe: An extra crunchy oat, nut, and seed granola gets a protein boost from almond butter

Makes about 8 cups

A crunchy oat, nut, and seed granola gets an extra nutty protein boost from almond butter in this mix. First heat the butter with water to blend it, then stir in canola oil, maple syrup, and honey. Pour it over all the grains, nuts, and seeds. To help the almond butter adhere to the mixture, chop or grind some of the oats and add wheat bran or ground flaxseed. It bakes for about an hour, and needs to be turned and watched. When it's done, the granola is medium-dark brown. If it's undercooked it won't be crunchy, but take care not to burn it. Sprinkle the granola on your favorite yogurt, and add local berries coming into markets.

3½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats 1 cup whole, skin-on almonds, coarsely chopped ½ cup raw cashews, coarsely chopped ½ cup raw sunflower seeds ½ cup pepitas (green pumpkin seeds) ½ cup wheat or oat bran or ground flaxseed ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¾ cup almond butter ⅓ cup water 2½ tablespoons canola or vegetable oil ⅓ cup maple syrup ¼ cup honey

1. Set the oven at 300 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet (a half-sheet pan, about 18-by-13-inches, is ideal).

2. Chop 1/2 cup of the oats into coarse bits or grind coarsely in a food processor. In a large bowl, place the chopped oats. Add the remaining 3 cups oats, almonds, cashews, sunflower seeds, pepitas, wheat or oat bran or flaxseed, cinnamon, and salt.

3. In a microwave-safe bowl or a 2-cup glass measuring cup, combine the almond butter and water. Microwave on low for about 45 seconds to heat the mixture. Or stir over low heat in a saucepan. Stir well to blend the almond butter and water. Stir in the oil, maple syrup, and honey until completely blended.

4. Pour the almond butter mixture over the oat mixture. Stir until the oat mixture is completely moistened.

5. Transfer the granola to the baking sheet. Spread it into the edges of the pan. Press down to create a flat layer.

6. Bake for 35 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and, using a large flat spatula, turn the granola in large chunks. Continue baking for 15 minutes. Stir and turn the granola again, trying to keep some of the clumps intact and moving the lesser done pieces in the middle of the pan to the edges. Continue baking for 5 to 15 minutes, or until the granola feels dry and is a medium-dark brown color. (Total baking time is 55 to 65 minutes.)

7. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool completely. Store the granola in glass jars.

Lisa Zwirn