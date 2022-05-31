Recipe: Juicy pork meatballs in a sweet-hot glaze star in these crunchy, spicy, delicious banh mi

Serves 4

The popular Vietnamese sandwich banh mi is made with layers of meat or tofu, pickles, and loads of fresh herbs, all tucked inside crispy baguette-style rolls. In this recipe, the main filling is juicy pork meatballs with a hoisin-sriracha glaze. Some of the components, like the pickles and seasoned mayonnaise, can be made ahead of time; in fact, they'll develop more flavor after a night in the fridge. The meatballs can also be assembled and cooked later. Sear the meatballs in a hot skillet, and add hoisin sauce and sriracha to make a syrupy glaze that clings to the little rounds. Banh mi rolls are typically crisp on the outside and soft and fluffy inside. Instead of slicing the buns before toasting them, warm them whole in a 250-degree oven for 5 minutes. To assemble the sandwiches, slather the tops and bottoms of the bread with the mayonnaise, which is seasoned with anchovies and lime, spoon the meatballs and the sauce that clings to them on the mayo, and garnish generously with fresh cilantro, mint, basil, pickles, and cucumber slices. The cool sharpness of the pickles and herbs contrasts nicely with the sticky sweet, spicy meatballs. Carry these delicious sandwiches to the back porch or patio, or pack them to go for a picnic in the park.

PICKLE

2 carrots, cut into thin matchsticks 1 jalapeno or other small chile pepper, cored, seeded, and thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar 1 tablespoon fish sauce

1. In a bowl, combine the carrots, jalapeno, garlic, vinegar, and fish sauce.

2. Stir well; set aside for at least 20 minutes, or until using.

MAYONNAISE

½ cup mayonnaise 1 clove garlic, grated 2 anchovy fillets, finely chopped Grated rind and juice of 1 lime

1. In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, garlic, anchovies, lime rind, and juice.

2. Stir well; set aside until using.

MEATBALLS

1¼ pounds ground pork 1 shallot, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 scallions, thinly sliced ¾ cup fresh cilantro leaves (chop 1/4 cup) 1 tablespoon fish sauce 1 tablespoon sugar 1 egg ½ teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons canola oil ½ cup water ½ cup hoisin sauce 2 tablespoons sriracha 4 soft French rolls, warmed ½ cup fresh mint leaves ½ cup fresh basil leaves, torn ½ small cucumber, thinly sliced

1. In a bowl, combine the pork, garlic, shallot, scallions, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, fish sauce, sugar, egg, and salt. With your hands, gently mix until the mixture is blended. With a 1-inch scoop or your hands, form 20 small meatballs.

2. In a large skillet, over medium-high heat, heat the canola oil. When it is hot, place the meatballs in the pan. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes on a side, or until the meatballs are browned all over.

3. Add the water, hoisin sauce, and sriracha to the pan. Lower the heat, and cook, stirring often, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the glaze is reduced and coats the meatballs.

4. Place the warm rolls on the counter. Spread the tops and bottoms with mayonnaise. Place 5 meatballs on each bottom piece.

5. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, mint, and basil. Pour a small amount of the pickling liquid into the bowl and toss well. Top the meatballs with the pickles, herbs, and cucumbers. Add the tops of the rolls and close the sandwiches.

