These chips have a healthy twist: They’re made from yogurt

The broad variety of chips is ever expanding. Here’s a new one, and actually the first of its kind: yogurt chips. Yips Yogurt Chips, a small Madison, Wis., company, produces the sweet, crunchy snack from probiotic Greek yogurt. “It’s a bowl of Greek yogurt with all your favorite toppings in a chip,” says founder Erin Vranas, who co-owns a Greek restaurant in Madison with her husband, Dimitri. “We are obsessed with yogurt,” she says. So Vranas worked with dairy scientists to develop a process to freeze-dry the healthy ingredients to turn into the portable snack. The chips come in three flavors: Superberry, fruity from strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries; Almond Butter Banana, with a honey sweet-savory taste; and Cocoa, whose flavor suggests a creamy hot cocoa drink. “You can take it everywhere, and you don’t need a fridge or a spoon,” Vranas says (6 bags for $36). Available at yipsyogurtchips.com.