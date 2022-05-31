You, too, can look like a pie-making pro. (This kit can help.)

Regardless of your pie-baking skills, you can turn out beauties with Susan O’ Keefe’s BakeThisYourelf Pie Kits. O’Keefe, co-owner of a popular Hudson Valley bakery, Baked By Susan, noted for its home-style, fresh fruit pies, ships the kits frozen nationwide. They include the all-butter bottom crust pressed into a pie tin and scored, bags of pre-measured fresh fruit and a sugary spice blend, and the top crust, which can all be assembled in 10 minutes and then baked. The especially flakey double crust made simply with Cabot butter and King Arthur flour emerges from the oven beautifully golden brown. O’Keefe, who also teaches dough-making classes, says, “People are always freaked out about making pie dough.” With the kits, you can put the anxiety aside. “This takes the ‘I don’t know what to do’ out of it” customers tell her. Kits to make one 6-inch pie, two 8-inch pies, or three 5-inch pies with either apple, blueberry, or cherry fillings are each $29. Shipping is $20. To order, go to bakethisyourself.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND