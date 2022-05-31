4 dead after car slams into a tree in Connecticut

PROVIDENCE — A driver from Providence and three of his passengers died in a crash in Connecticut on Monday, according to Connecticut State Police.
A fifth person, who was also from Rhode Island, was critically injured.
Police said that after 5 p.m., Johan Santana, 18, was traveling on Quaddick Town Farm road in Thompson, Connecticut, in his 2017 Honda Civic when he attempted to overtake a vehicle. He lost control of his vehicle, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.
Santana and passenger Lixandra Terrero Almonte, 21, both of Providence, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Passengers Erika Perez, 21, and Jaslin Perez, 21, both of Providence, were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where they were each pronounced dead.
Reyniel Lopez, 21, of East Providence, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital by Lifestar and remains in critical condition.
The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit remained on the scene for several hours to help with the investigation.
