4 dead after car slams into a tree in Connecticut

PROVIDENCE — A driver from Providence and three of his passengers died in a crash in Connecticut on Monday, according to Connecticut State Police.

A fifth person, who was also from Rhode Island, was critically injured.

Police said that after 5 p.m., Johan Santana, 18, was traveling on Quaddick Town Farm road in Thompson, Connecticut, in his 2017 Honda Civic when he attempted to overtake a vehicle. He lost control of his vehicle, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a tree.