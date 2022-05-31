Arlington’s library director heading to Albany, N.Y.

After seven years as Arlington’s director of libraries, Andrea Nicolay is resigning effective July 1 to become executive director of the Albany, N.Y., public library.

Nicolay joined Arlington’s library staff in 2012 as assistant director, and was appointed director in 2015. In her decade with the town, officials said Nicolay played a leadership role in efforts to increase access to library services, including the elimination of fines and rental fees, securing funds to add Sunday hours, and increasing summer Saturday hours.

She also joined with library trustees in successful efforts to strengthen library staffing, and oversaw the library’s initiation of virtual programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arlington has two library sites: the Robbins Library and the Fox Branch Library.