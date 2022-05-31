Baseball coach charged with child rape dating back to 2008 in Woburn

Keith Forbes, 45, of Wakefield, was arraigned Friday on one count of rape of a child at the Middlesex Superior Court and released on personal recognizance, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A baseball coach has been charged with allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a training facility in Woburn 14 years ago, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Forbes met a 15-year-old sophomore in high school when he was working as a coach and instructor at Extra Innings batting cages in Woburn in 2008. He would frequently talk to and allegedly have inappropriate conversations with her, as she was at the batting cages often, the statement said.

One day, Forbes asked the girl to come into his office because his computer was broken, and he allegedly sexually assaulted her after he refused to stop when she asked. He then told her not to tell anyone, prosecutors said.

On another day, Forbes allegedly kissed the victim and sexually assaulted her again. She then left and never returned to Extra Innings, the statement said.

He is expected to return to court on June 15.

The Extra Innings location in Woburn appears to be permanently closed, according to its website.

