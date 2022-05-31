fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries after crash in Holliston

By Maya Homan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 31, 2022, 11 minutes ago

A 77-year-old man was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a landscaping vehicle in Holliston, according to police.

The man was unconscious at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Prentice and Highland streets, near Holliston High School, police said in a statement.

He was treated at the scene by firefighters from Holliston and Ashland before being airlifted to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, police said.

His condition was not known Tuesday evening.

The driver of the landscaping truck, which was hauling a trailer, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com.

