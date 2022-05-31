Bicyclist suffers serious injuries after crash in Holliston

A 77-year-old man was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries Tuesday after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a landscaping vehicle in Holliston, according to police.

The man was unconscious at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Prentice and Highland streets, near Holliston High School, police said in a statement.

He was treated at the scene by firefighters from Holliston and Ashland before being airlifted to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, police said.