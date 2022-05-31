Boston police identify 9 people arrested Monday on gun and assault charges

As the officers approached Lewis and Jacobs-Barrows, they attempted to sprint away, but officers chased them and took them into custody, according to the statement. Officers then found a gun Lewis had discarded and two guns Jacobs-Barrows had discarded, police said.

Donta Lewis, 28, of Boston, and Lamont Jacobs-Barrows, 21, of Walpole, were arrested on gun charges about 4:30 p.m., after an investigation near 540 Adams St. in Dorchester, Boston police said in a statement.

Boston police on Tuesday identified nine people arrested Monday in two separate gun-related incidents less than two hours apart in Dorchester and Mattapan, one of which included alleged assaults on officers.

The guns were identified as a Glock 43 9mm pistol with a round in the chamber and 19 rounds in a high-capacity magazine, a Glock-style 9mm pistol with one live round in the chamber and 11 rounds in a high-capacity magazine, and a Glock 43 9mm pistol with a round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine, which was found to have been stolen in Manchester, N.H., police said.

Lewis is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said. Jacobs-Barrows faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trespassing, and receiving stolen property worth less than $1,200, the DA’s office said.

Lewis and Jacobs-Barrows were arraigned Tuesday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court. Lewis was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday, and Jacobs-Barrows was released on personal recognizance but ordered to home confinement with a GPS monitoring device, according to prosecutors.

After those arrests, at about 6:15 p.m. , officers arrested seven more people and seized seven guns amid an investigation near 17 Elizabeth St. in Mattapan, according to the police statement.

As officers approached the target of their investigation, later identified as Tyshawn Carter, 20, of Brockton, he attempted to run away while discarding a gun into a parked vehicle, police said. Officers subdued Carter, took him into custody, and collected the discarded gun, the statement said.

While officers were readying Carter to be taken in for booking, a “large and unruly crowd” gathered around them, and additional officers were summoned, police said.

The officers found six more guns in the immediate area and arrested three more men on gun charges and took three people into custody on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, according to the statement.

The seven guns seized — all of which were loaded — included two Smith & Wesson “Bodyguard” .380 pistols, a Smith & Wesson .45 caliber, a Glock 19 9mm, a Glock 43 9mm, another Glock 9mm, and a Taurus 9mm pistol, police said.

Carter, along with Darnell Pierre, 31, of Mattapan, and Sabastian Fernandes, 20, of Dorchester, faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the statement.

Devante M. Cheshire, 27, of Stoughton, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of high capacity feeding device, and possession of class A narcotics, police said.

Tiana A. Grant-James, 26, of Dorchester; Akyla Palmer , 34, of Mattapan; and Giovanni Coley, 35, of Mattapan, were charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct, according to the statement.

All seven were expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, police said. Arraignment information was not immediately available late Tuesday afternoon.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.