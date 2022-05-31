Boston police investigating fatal stabbing in Dorchester

At about 8:59 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 4 Beauford Lane and found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a posting on bpdnews.com .

Boston police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Dorchester on Monday night.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police wrote.

Police said they are “actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident” and anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.