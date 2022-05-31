fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police investigating fatal stabbing in Dorchester

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated May 31, 2022, 11 minutes ago

Boston police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Dorchester on Monday night.

At about 8:59 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for a person stabbed in the area of 4 Beauford Lane and found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police wrote.

Police said they are “actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident” and anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

