Boston woman, Malden man arrested after alleged assault downtown

Pablo Castro-Larios, 24, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, interference with a police officer, resisting arrest, dangerous weapons unlawfully carried, and disturbing the peace, according to the statement.

Latia Smith, 41, was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, dangerous weapon unlawfully carried, and destruction or injury of personal property, Boston police said in a statement .

Police arrested a Boston woman and a Malden man early Tuesday morning after an alleged assault in downtown Boston on a restaurant worker making his way home after a shift, officials said.

Smith and Castro-Larios were arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday, records show.

Smith pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail and is due back in court June 23, records show. Castro-Larios pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance, according to court records. He is due back in court July 15.

Attorneys for Smith and Castro-Larios could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call reporting an assault and battery near School and Province streets at 12:06 a.m. and arrived to find a man who had been attacked and a witness who told officers two unknown suspects were responsible,

The victim told police he had been leaving work at a nearby restaurant and was headed to an MBTA station when a man and a woman approached him and asked him for a cigarette, police said.

When the victim said he had none, the man and woman struck him repeatedly with clenched fists and an unknown metal object, then took his cellphone and smashed it on the ground, according to the statement.

Boston EMS arrived to treat the man, and officers found and arrested a woman who matched the description they were given, who was later identified as Smith, and who was wearing brass knuckles on her left hand, the statement said.

About 12:40 a.m., officers were awaiting identification on Smith when a man later identified as Castro-Larios, crept up on an officer and punched him in the head, then ran away, police said.

The officer chased Castro-Larios and engaged in “a brief but violent struggle” with him before taking him into custody, according to the statement. The officer then saw that Castro-Larios matched the description of the man involved in the assault, police said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.