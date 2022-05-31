City seeks public comment on Newton Highlands village enhancement project

A kickoff meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Woman’s Club, 72 Columbus St., in Newton Highlands.

The project is focused on the area around the intersection of Walnut and Lincoln streets near Route 9, according to the city. It also includes parts of Hartford, Floral, and Centre streets, along with Station Avenue.

City leaders are seeking public comment on an enhancement project for Newton Highlands intended to beautify the neighborhood and improve its infrastructure.

“This is an opportunity for neighbors, businesses, and groups to share their ideas for improvements in the Newton Highlands Village,” the statement said. “This meeting will help guide our initial conceptual designs for this project.”

The project’s goals include improvements for the neighborhood’s sidewalks and roadways, including a focus on improving accessibility and safety, according to the statement. It will also include upgrades to stormwater mitigation and phosphorus reduction.

The project is also focused on providing community spaces in the area, and beautify it with art, historic markers, and landscaping, the statement said.

People can also leave their comments on the project’s website, which includes an interactive map of the neighborhood.

To learn more about the project and offer comments, visit the city’s website at newtonma.gov. Click on the “Government” tab, click the Public Works link, and then choose “Public Works Project and Construction Information.” A link to the project will be on the left side of the page.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.