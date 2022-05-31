Dispatcher helped adults try to save 4-year-old boy who drowned in Brookline pool

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the home on Prescott Street at approximately 4:40 p.m. and emergency personnel continued lifesaving efforts when they arrived at the scene. The child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

“One of the parents pulled the child out of the pool,” said Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Paster. They then began performing CPR by following the directions of the emergency dispatcher, she said.

Adults at the scene tried to save the life of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in a pool at a Brookline home on Monday, officials said.

Authorities have not identified the child or the family.

Sheldon Glashow, a professor who lives on Prescott Street, described the incident as “tragic” and extended sympathy to his neighbors.

“We know the family but don’t know them well,” he said in a phone interview. “I don’t know what happened. I just saw the distraught mother run into the ambulance.”

Glashow said the family “had a lot of work done” making improvements to their property over the past two years, which included the installation of the swimming pool in the backyard.

“We feel very sorry for them, the people next door,” he said. “They must be suffering badly.”

Paster said it appears to have been an accidental drowning.

Brookline police said their detective division is investigating the incident along with the Norfolk County district attorney’s office and State Police.

“At this time we know that the child was one of several children in the pool at the time of the drowning, and that several adults were in very close proximity,” police wrote on Facebook. “At this time this case appears to be an unfortunate accident, however it remains under investigation and we will let you know if that changes.”

Police also urged the public to exercise caution around water, because drownings can happen so quickly.

“For so many of us, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer, and this tragedy serves as an important reminder that drowning can happen in a matter of seconds, and it’s often silent, not the way it’s depicted in the movies or on television,” the Facebook post said. “More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects, and for children ages 1–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.”









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.