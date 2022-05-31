East Bridgewater prepares for bicentennial anniversary

Those who can’t make the meeting can share their ideas with the committee at bicentennial@eastbridgewaterma.gov or 508-378-1600.

The town’s Bicentennial Committee is meeting at 6 p.m. June 6 in the first-floor main conference room of Town Hall to get input from local businesses, groups, and residents. Everyone is invited to attend.

The town of East Bridgewater turns 200 in 2023, and officials want to know how residents want to celebrate the big anniversary.

“We are thrilled to begin preparations for celebrating this milestone in the town’s history, which will surely take a lot of hard work and efforts from many members of the community,” Bicentennial Committee member Tom Turner said in a statement. “Community input will help to make it a truly memorable historical celebration that reflects the visions of all our residents.”

The Bicentennial Committee has said it plans to celebrate with a series of events throughout the year, with particular emphasis on the past 50 years.

East Bridgewater was officially incorporated on June 14, 1823, in the area formerly known as the “East Parish.” The land was part of Olde Bridgewater, which in 1649 was deeded by Wampanoag chief Massasoit (Ousamequin) to colonists Myles Standish, Samuel Nash, and Constant Southworth.

East Bridgewater was primarily agricultural but also had cotton and shoe factories, and an ironworks that supplied cannons for the American Revolution.

