Essex County Greenbelt to hold juried show featuring 130 artists

Residents and visitors north of Boston can help support local artists and an organization that works to protect the natural environment.

Essex County Greenbelt is holding its annual Art in the Barn on June 10-11 at its Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. in Essex. Now in its 33d year, Art in the Barn is a juried art show that features the works of about 130 local artists.

Art will be exhibited from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.