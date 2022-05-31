Essex County Greenbelt to hold juried show featuring 130 artists

Residents and visitors north of Boston can help support local artists and an organization that works to protect the natural environment.
Essex County Greenbelt is holding its annual Art in the Barn on June 10-11 at its Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. in Essex. Now in its 33d year, Art in the Barn is a juried art show that features the works of about 130 local artists.
Art will be exhibited from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Throughout the Cox Reservation, its barns are filled with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculptures, and other artworks. The featured artists donate 50 percent of the proceeds from their sales to Greenbelt, a nonprofit land trust that works to preserve open space in Essex County.
Advertisement
This year marks the return of the show as an in-person event after it was held virtually in 2020 and 2021. The event will include a silent auction, and an opening-night party on June 10 featuring music. Admission and parking are free. For more information, go to ecga.org/artinthebarn.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.